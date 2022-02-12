Soccer Roundup — Sherman, Denison teams lose in district action

Herald Democrat

Paxson Wecker scored late in the second half during the Sherman Bearcats’ 3-1 loss against third-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

Wylie East led 1-0 at half-time and then extended the advantage with goals 10 minutes and 17 minutes into the second half before Wecker ended the shutout bid by the Raiders with 10 minutes left.

Sherman (5-6-3, 1-4-1) plays at Princeton on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy 2, Denison 0

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against fourth-place Lovejoy in 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Denison (3-9-3, 0-5-1) travels to The Colony on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (5-4-3, 3-1-2) stayed two points behind third-place Wylie East.

Girls

District 10-5A

Wylie East 8, Sherman 1

In Wylie, Aleena Martinez scored in the middle of the first half during the Lady Bearcats’ loss against third-place Wylie East in district action.

Wylie East had a 4-0 advantage when Martinez scored off an assist from Riley Tillotson and the lady Raiders were up 5-1 at half-time.

Sherman (3-9-1, 0-6) hosts Princeton on Tuesday night.

Wylie East (11-2-1, 4-1-1) stayed two points behind second-place Prosper Rock Hill.

Lovejoy 7, Denison 0

In Lucas, the fourth-place Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against first-place Lovejoy in 10-5A action.

Denison (11-4-2, 3-3), which dropped into a tie with The Colony in the standings, hosts The Colony on Tuesday night.

Mia Reaugh and Avery Templin scored twice for Lovejoy (12-0-1, 6-0).