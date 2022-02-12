Gunter, Tom Bean place volleyball players on TSWA all-state lists

Herald Democrat

Gunter and Tom Bean had representatives on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state volleyball teams for their performances during the 2021 season.

After finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up and with a 37-8 record for the best season in school history, the Gunter Lady Tigers had five players selected.

Junior Rayanna Mauldin was a second-team selection at outside hitter, junior Miranda Putnicki was a second-team choice at middle blocker, senior Shae Pruiett was a third-team pick at outside hitter, junior Hanna Rubis was a third-team selection at middle blocker and junior Briley Singleton was named honorable mention at libero.

Rubis on the second-team last season.

In Class 2A, Tom Bean junior Raylynn Adams was an honorable mention pick at setter after helping the Lady Tomcats to a second straight appearance in the region semifinals.