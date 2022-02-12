Gunter nips Blue Ridge as 11-3A playoff chase comes down to the wire

GUNTER — It will all come down to the final game of the season after it came down to the final shot at the buzzer between Gunter and Blue Ridge.

A half-court heave by Jonathan Garza was off by just inches and Gunter, which had taken the lead with 2.2 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Kenny Burkholder, hung on for a 59-57 victory in District 11-3A action to keep its season alive and to keep Blue Ridge from clinching the last playoff spot.

“Every kid, every coach, every parent knew the situation. We have to keep winning,” Gunter head coach Seth Vansell said. “I don’t think we played a particularly clean game but we did what we needed to win. We did well enough to survive.”

The outcome in this tussle between Tigers, combined with Pottsboro’s win over Whitewright, forced a three-way tie for fourth place involving Gunter, Blue Ridge and Pottsboro heading into the regular season finale.

Gunter is assured no worse than a play-in with a win at second-place Bells. Pottsboro travels to first-place Leonard and Blue Ridge takes on seventh-place Bonham with several scenarios still alive to sending any of the trio to the playoffs with the district’s final berth because Gunter swept Blue Ridge and split with Pottsboro while Blue Ridge swept Pottsboro.

Kenny Burkholder had 23 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds, Kaiden Pines hit five three-pointers and finished with 19 points, Jackson Burkholder chipped in six points and Jake Schafer totaled five points and seven rebounds for Gunter (21-10, 6-7).

Garza scored 24 points, Logan Shade added 15 points and Isaiah Gaddis chipped in nine points for Blue Ridge (17-16, 6-7).

The final two minutes provided plenty of drama, leading to the frantic final seconds.

Twice Blue Ridge had a chance to take the lead — Casey Walls missed a three with 32 seconds remaining that would have put the visitors up by two. Possession stayed with Blue Ridge as the loose rebound went out of bounds and Shade was fouled with 14.6 seconds left.

He made the first free throw to tie the game at 57 but missed the second. Kenny Burkholder grabbed the rebound, Gunter called a timeout with 9.4 seconds left to set up him faking a handoff to Pines before driving to the right side of the basket.

He drew contact and hit both free throws, giving Blue Ridge little time to answer but just enough to where Garza caught a pass after the inbounds, took one dribble and let it fly from just shy of midcourt and nearly won it as it bounced off the back rim, a little to the left.

“It was closer than I wanted it to be,” Vansell said.

Kenny Burkholder had opened the fourth with a three-pointer as Gunter went up six but then Blue Ridge followed with five straight points and the margin was never bigger than six the rest of the way.

Both teams came out firing in the third quarter —Blue Ridge surpassed its point total from the first half by putting up 21 points and Gunter almost matched its output through two quarters as the tempo increased.

Pines put Gunter up 30-21 with 5:33 to go in the frame before Shade led Blue Ridge’s charge to close the gap. He nailed a three and then followed with a drive to make it a two-point margin before Kenny Burkholder converted a three-point play.

“Those two guys as our leading scorers went above and beyond,” Vansell said. “They carried us.”

Late in the quarter Blue Ridge tied the score at 39 but Preston Tarpley’s three-pointer from the left side came in the closing seconds for a 42-39 advantage heading to the fourth.

A 13-0 run to end the first half gave Gunter a 23-18 lead and the home never trailed again. Garza scored on a drive with 4:50 left in the second quarter and Blue Ridge struggled to get anything going from there until the break.

Ethan Sloan converted a three-point play and Pines drilled a three with 33 seconds on the clock to cap the run.

Gunter jumped out to a 5-0 lead as it took Blue Ridge nearly five minutes to get on the scoreboard. Gunter then went into a funk for the final four-plus minutes of the first quarter, getting only a three by Pines, and a quick 7-0 burst by Blue Ridge had Gunter behind 14-8 at the end of the opening frame.