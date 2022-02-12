College Roundup — Grayson women's hoops, baseball, AC softball all win

Herald Democrat

Taelor Willard led four Lady Vikings in double figures with 19 points as Grayson College defeated Cisco College, 79-38, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Diaka Berete added 17 points, Marta Duda chipped in 13 points, Promise Taylor totaled 12 points and Sonja Schuch and Daiysha Brown contributed eight points apiece for the Lady Vikings (15-10, 8-3), who play at Collin County Community College on Monday night.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 80, Arkansas-Monticello 61

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon made 5-of-8 three-pointers to finish with 15 points and also grabbed seven rebounds as Southeastern Oklahoma State earned an 80-61 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on in Great American Conference action to snap a three-game losing streak.

Kamryn Cantwell and Pottsboro native Haiden Williams each added 14 points, with Williams hitting 6-of-7 shots while Chandler Kemp chipped in eight points and four assists for the Savage Storm (10-13, 8-9), who play at East Central on Tuesday night.

Men

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 78, Arkansas-Monticello 69

DURANT, Okla. — Ante Brzovic had 23 points and seven rebounds as Southeastern Oklahoma State held off Arkansas-Monticello for a 78-69 victory in Great American Conference action.

Adam Dworsky finished with 19 points while dishing out a game-high eight assists, Kyle Leslie came off the bench to put up 11 points, Jett Sternberger totaled seven points and six rebounds and Kellen Manek added six points and four assists for the Savage Storm (17-5, 12-4), who host Henderson State on Thursday night.

Softball

Non-conference

Austin College splits at Ozarks

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Austin College earned a split of a non-conference double-header with the University of the Ozarks, winning the opener, 8-2, before losing 17-0 in Game 2.

Lizzy Preston was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice, Hallie Swiatkowski drove in two, scored and earned the victory, Lauren Orozco was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored and Joli Kirkpatrick singled, drove in a run and scored for the ‘Roos in their victory.

Calleigh King and Chrysi Hemby each went 2-for-3 during the loss or Austin College (1-5), which hosts Hendrix on Sunday afternoon.

Baseball

Brazos Valley Tournament

Grayson College 11, Blinn College 2

COLLEGE STATION — Dalton Beck struck out 12, walked two and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings as Grayson College earned an 11-2 victory against Blinn College in the Brazos Valley Tournament.

Brandon Howell homered and drove in three runs, J.D. Gregson was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored, Devin Warner was 2-for-3, walked and scored three times, Luke Piper was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Davis Powell singled, drove in two and scored for the Vikings (4-3), who travel to Northeast Texas Community College for a tournament starting on Friday.

Non-conference

Southeastern sweeps double-header

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State swept its non-conference double-header against Colorado Christian, 11-4 and 10-0, at Mike Metheny Field to continue its strong start to the season.

In the opener, Reid Rice tripled, homered and drove in four runs while Seth Morrow, Brett Gonzalez, and Cameron French each chipped in two hits and drove in a run.

In the finale, Logan Teske threw five scoreless innings while KC Bryan, Jordan Compton, Colton Craddock and Jackson Sioson followed to combine on the shutout victory.

Bryce McDermott went 3-for-3 with a homer while Burroughs and French added two hits apiece. Burroughs finished with three RBI and French drove in a pair for the Storm (7-1), who play at Northeastern State on Tuesday.