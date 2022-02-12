Basketball Roundup — Howe boys stretch win streak to seven

Herald Democrat

HOWE — Jacob Campbell had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists as third-place Howe defeated first-place Leonard, 54-39, in District 11-3A action.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Bulldogs (14-8, 9-4), who end the regular season by hosting Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Howe has clinched no worse than the third seed and a win against the Tigers, combined with a Bells loss to Gunter, will tie the two for second place.

Leonard can clinch the outright district title and top seed for the playoffs with a victory at home against fourth-place Pottsboro in its finale. A loss and a Bells win over Gunter means the 11-3A crown will be shared.

Pottsboro 50, Whitewright 38

In Whitewright, Pottsboro earned a crucial victory over Whitewright in the chase for District 11-3A’s final playoff berth.

Pottsboro (17-15, 6-7) is now tied with Gunter and Blue Ridge for fourth place going into the final day of the regular season. The Cardinals travel to first-place Leonard on Tuesday night and need a win and a Gunter win over Bells for no worse than a play-in. If the Cardinals and Blue Ridge win while Gunter loses, Pottsboro will be eliminated on a tie-breaker. The Cardinals will also stay alive if all three teams lose.

Whitewright (4-22, 1-12) ends its season at third-place Howe on Tuesday.

Bells 54, Bonham 47

In Bells, the second-place Panthers earned a victory against Bonham in 11-3A play.

Bells (23-6, 10-3) will host fourth-place Gunter on Tuesday night and will clinch no worse than the second seed with a victory. A win by the Panthers and a Leonard loss to Pottsboro would give Bells a share of the district title.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 75, Sherman 57

In Sherman, Kasai Burton scored 16 points during Sherman’s loss against second-place Prosper Rock Hill in district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Vontrelle Sanders added 15 points for Sherman (13-19, 3-10), which ends its season at third-place McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Riley Shore scored 23 points for Prosper Rock Hill (19-12, 10-3).

Wylie East 93, Denison 53

In Wylie, the Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against Wylie East.

Denison (0-26, 0-13) will end its season by hosting fifth-place Princeton on Tuesday night.

Wylie East (14-17, 4-9) moved into sixth place with the victory.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 75, Gainesville 51

In Gainesville, the first-place Panthers cruised to a victory against Gainesville in district play.

Van Alstyne (26-5, 11-0) ends the regular season by hosting Sanger on Tuesday night.

Gainesville (9-23, 1-10) ends its season at Aubrey on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 77, S&S 50

In Whitesboro, Torran Naglestad had 27 points, four rebounds and four assists as the second-place Bearcats defeated S&S in district play.

Jake Hermes finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, four steals and three assists, Kason Williams added 12 points and four assists, Max Hinsley totaled nine points and six rebounds and Mac Harper chipped in seven points, six rebounds and five assists for Whitesboro (22-8, 10-3), which gained sole possession of second after Paradise’s loss to Pilot Point.

Whitesboro can clinch the second seed for the playoffs with a win at fourth-place Pilot Point in the regular season finale on Tuesday night.

Daymon Orr scored 13 points, Donte Peace added seven points and Eli Mahan chipped in six points for S&S (10-18, 3-10), which ends its season by hosting district champ Ponder on Tuesday night.

District 13-2A

Muenster 49, Collinsville 39

In Collinsville, Carter Scott had 13 points during the fourth-place Pirates’ loss against district champion Muenster.

Rylan Newman added 11 points for Collinsville (10-18, 5-6), which closes out the regular season by hosting Chico on Tuesday night.

Grant Hess scored 18 points for Muenster (24-3, 11-0).

District 14-2A

Bland 57, Tom Bean 41

In Tom Bean, Branson Ashlock scored 17 points during the fifth-place Tomcats’ loss against first-place Bland in district action.

C.J. Richter added 10 points and Branigan Gomez chipped in five points for Tom Bean (6-20, 3-8), which ends its season at fourth-place Wolfe City on Tuesday night.

Bland (29-5, 9-2) is tied with Celeste atop the standings.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Weatherford Christian 73, Texoma Christian 70, 3 OT

In Weatherford, Thomas Barnett scored 35 points but first-place Texoma Christian lost against third-place Weatherford Christian in triple overtime in district action.

Cody Keller added 16 points while Carson Russell and Jonah Barker chipped in seven points for Texoma Cristian (15-7, 5-1), which plays at Bethesda Christian on Monday night.

Weatherford Christian (15-11, 4-4) is done for the regular season and is waiting to see what seed it will be for the playoffs.

Girls

District 11-3A tie-breaker

Bells 35, Whitewright 20

In Leonard, Olivia Pedigo had 15 points and nine rebounds as Bells defeated Whitewright in a district tiebreaker contest.

Bailee Dorris added eight points and six steals for Bells (22-13), which earned the third seed for the playoffs and will face Paris Chisum at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Honey Grove.

Whitewright (24-9) got the fourth seed and will face Edgewood at 6 p.m. on Monday at Greenville in a bi-district match-up.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Weatherford Christian 63, Texoma Christian 52

In Weatherford, Anzley Poe scored 18 points during third-place Texoma Christian’s loss against first-place Weatherford Christian in district play.

T’a nne Boyd added 14 points and Nealee Russell chipped in 10 points for Texoma Christian (7-13, 3-3), which plays at Bethesda Christian on Monday night.