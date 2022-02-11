S&S’ Fowler makes Hendrix College her choice for softball

SADLER — Ashlynn Fowler’s stroke of the pen was as steady and confident as her swing in the batter’s box.

The S&S infielder knew she had found the right place to continue her softball career when she chose Hendrix College and now the decision was finalized.

“The coach came and watched us practice and they were interested in me and reached out,” Fowler said. “I went on a visit and loved it.”

She chose the Division III program over Bethany College in Kansas

“The difference was the atmosphere,” Fowler said. “It was really beautiful up there.”

Fowler has been a three-year starter for the Lady Rams, mostly manning first base last spring and she will be in different spots around the diamond in her final year by seeing time in the circle, at first, in the outfield and behind the plate.

Last season Fowler hit .542 with a .588 on-base percentage and three homers, six doubles, four triples, 26 RBI, 29 runs and 10 stolen bases as the District 10-3A Offensive Player of the Year and also chipped in 55 strikeouts in 54 innings while helping the Lady Rams to a 13-7 record and a trip to the area round of the playoffs before losing against eventual 3A state champion Emory Rains.

Fowler had an RBI single during a victory in a one-game bi-district match-up against Maypearl to send S&S to the second round for just the third time in a decade.

The Lady Rams start their season next week and will try to return to the postseason for their seventh straight appearance and look to reach the region quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.

“I hope we can make it to where we did last time and go even farther. I think we’re really still a very strong team and can go far,” Fowler said. “I definitely feel like a leader, be an example, help the new girls with anything they need.”

Hendrix, which kicks off its season this weekend, went 6-15 overall and 3-12 in Southern Athletic Association during a COVID-19 shortened campaign last spring.

The Warriors were 7-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play when the rest of the 2020 season was cancelled by COVID-19 following consecutive 20-win seasons. Denison’s Jaydan Hunt is in her first season as an assistant coach after closing out her playing career at Hendrix and Pottsboro’s Kendal Rainey is a sophomore outfielder for the Warriors.

“I really did want to keep pitching. That was a main thing I was looking for,” Fowler said. “They see me sort of in the utility role that I’ve had here.”