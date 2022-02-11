Denison running back Price named to 5A all-state third team

Herald Democrat

Denison senior running back Jadarian Price received one final honor in his high school career as he was named to the Class 5A all-state third-team by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Price, who enrolled early at Notre Dame, had 193 carries for 1,798 yards and 17 TDs to go with 26 catches for 316 yards and two TDs and also had a 106-yard kickoff return for a score.

He was joined on the third team by Texas High’s Braylon Stewart and Manvel’s De’Monte Seymore.

Price is the first DHS running back to receive all-state honors since Tre’ Lyday was a first-team selection in 2016.

The first-team running backs were College Station’s Marquise Collins, who was the 5A Offensive Player of the Year, Manor’s Quinton Joyner and Canutillo’s LJ Martin.

Montgomery’s Jalen Washington, Frisco Lone Star’s Ashton Jeanty, Katy Paetow’s Jacob Brown and Liberty Hill’s Noah Long were the second-team running backs as there was a tie in the voting.