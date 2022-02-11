College Diamond Roundup — Grayson squads open tourneys with two wins

Herald Democrat

COLLEGE STATION — Noah Brewer’s grand slam helped propel Grayson College to an 11-2 victory over Paris Junior College to close out the first day of the Brazos Valley Tournament.

Davis Powell was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and three RBI, Devin Warner was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Ian Collier was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Chayton Krauss tripled, drove in a run and scored twice and Clark Candiotti earned the win for the Vikings (3-3), who continue tourney action on Saturday against Blinn at 10 a.m. and Howard at 4 p.m.

Grayson opened the tournament with a 10-4 victory over Navarro. Brandon Howell was 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored, Brewer was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored twice, Connor McGinnis doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, J.D. Gregson doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Powell doubled, walked twice, drove in two and Albert Serrano singled, walked twice and finished with two RBI.

Softball

Winter Blast Tournament

Grayson College 11, Hutchinson 3

Sage Harlow was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and scored twice as Grayson College finished the first day of the Winter Blast with an 11-3 victory over Hutchinson Community College at THF Park in Denison.

Hailey Vess was 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-3 and drove in three, Ellie Vance singled, walked twice and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (3-1), who continue tourney play on Saturday against Dodge City at 12:15 p.m. and Butler Community College at 2:30 p.m.

Grayson opened the tournament with an 8-1 victory over Iowa Central. Vess homered and drove in three, Hewitt was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored, J.T. Smith was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, drove in a run and scored twice and Bailey Ross allowed a run on six hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.