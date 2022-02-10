TCS stays perfect in TAPPS 2-2A play by beating Bethesda

At times everything the Eagles threw at the rim found a way to go down. In other instances the droughts felt like longer than they actually lasted. It was a bumpy return to action for Texoma Christian but a huge second quarter and a consistent defensive effort throughout proved to be the difference as first-place Texoma Christian defeated Bethesda Christian, 49-40, in TAPPS District 2-2A action at TCS.

“It’s a game of runs. Usually the team that makes the last run is in the best position,” TCS head coach Nate Langenbahn said. “We’ve been fresh. Sometimes that’s a good thing and sometimes that’s not. You can’t simulate games.”

The Eagles were sidelined for eight days and had played just once since Jan. 28 because of postponements for a variety of reasons, compounded by the fact they had the district bye in that stretch as well.

Jonah Barker scored 13 points, Carson Russell added 12 points, Thomas Barnett finished with 10 points and nine rebounds and Landon Keizer chipped in eight points for Texoma Christian (15-6, 5-0), which clinched no worse than the second seed for the playoffs.

The Eagles play at Weatherford Christian on Friday before playing their other two makeup contests, a rematch at Bethesda on Monday and then a trip to second-place Covenant Classical on Tuesday. Covenant’s only loss is to TCS.

“People are done and in line just waiting to play us,” Langenbahn said. “We clinched at least second place, so that’s a good thing. (First place) is still up in the air. We’ll see how it goes.”

Eli Owen had 12 points, Hansen Allen chipped in 11 points and Kevin Thornton added eight points for Fort Worth Bethesda (13-14, 3-4), which dropped into a third-place tie with Weatherford Christian.

Even though TCS went scoreless for the first four-and-half minutes of the fourth quarter, the Ambassadors couldn’t take advantage and managed only to hit two shots of their own – including an Owen three that made it a seven-point margin in the middle of the fourth.

Hayden Turner ended the drought with a drive and Allen answered at the other end to make it 44-37 but Barker drilled a three from the left win with 2:47 remaining.

Bethesda had committed just one foul in the half so it had to waste time putting the Eagles into the bonus. An Allen three with 28 seconds left were the only points the Ambassadors produced in the final three minutes.

TCS was able to hold off Bethesda despite making only six shots in the second half, although three of them were three-pointers.

The teams essentially traded buckets through the third quarter with Russell making two threes in the first half of the frame and Barnett scoring down low with two other baskets near the end.

Those were the only points by Texoma Christian in the third and so a 17-point midway through the quarter was trimmed to 42-30 thanks to Owen and Thornton.

Barker sparked a big second-quarter outburst for the Eagles with 10 points in the first five-and-half minutes to help build a 24-12 advantage.

He made two three-pointers, as did Keizer, in a 16-2 run that began the quarter.

“Jonah’s hit some threes throughout the season, I think he’s got the most buzzer-beaters at the half and end of quarters on the team,” Langenbahn said. “We had a cold start with some of our starters and with Senior Night, there was some magic in the air.”

Owen halted the momentum with a three-pointer but then Barker scored on a drive and Russell sandwiched a pair of threes around Christian Blackwell’s jumper – the latter coming in the closing seconds of the half to give Texoma Christian a 32-17 advantage at the break.

The Eagles made nine shots in the quarter and six were three-pointers.

Neither team got off to a hot start. Bethesda made just one shot in nearly six minutes while TCS got baskets from Cody Keller and Clay Whitson for a 4-3 lead as the two-minute mark was approaching.

Owen had a three-pointer before Keizer tied the score at six. Allen’s layup with 1:21 left In the first was the final lead for the Ambassadors and it lasted 17 seconds until Barnett put back his own miss for a tie game at eight heading to the second quarter.