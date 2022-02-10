Southeastern DH French named GAC Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State designated hitter Cameron French has been named the Great American Conference Player of the Week after helping the Savage Storm to a 4-0 start to the season.

Over the first four games the sophomore hit .727 with a double, triple, two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored. He slugged 1.545 and carried a .750 on-base percentage.

He went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in the opener and finished a sweep of East Central with a 2-for-2 effort and two runs scored.

French then was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a win against Northeastern State.