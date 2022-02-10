Lynn Burkhead — Typical bow buck scored as new Grayson County record

Herald Democrat

A few weeks ago on December 8, 2021, local bowhunter Tarif Alkhatib climbed into a deer stand, full of hope that he would finally catch up with a huge buck that had grabbed his attention over the past couple of years, but to no avail.

By his morning hunt’s end, those hopes had turned into heavy antlered reality after Alkhatib, a Texas DPS state trooper, had unleashed an arrow and stopped a Grayson County buck the likes of which few have ever seen.

Alkhatib, who has learned the bowhunting game from his mom’s husband, retired Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden Dale Moses, has made a habit of taking good bow bucks in the years that have followed his decision in 2011 to hunt whitetails exclusively with his Mathews compound bow.

But none have ever been like this one. And for the last two months as the mandatory 60-day drying period ran its course after Alkhatib unleashed his Ramcat Hydroshock broadhead and Black Eagle Spartan carbon arrow, the bowhunter sat and wondered if his huge whitetail was as big as everyone said.

Everyone from local bowhunters to the website of North American Whitetail.

After the long wait, Alkhatib’s buck was scored by legendary Pope and Young Club and Boone and Crockett Club measurer Ken Witt on Monday of this week and the numbers from Witt’s measuring tape confirmed what had been long suspected. With an official 60-day entry score of 199 5/8 inches gross and a net typical score of 182 0/8 inches, the Tarif Alkhatib buck is indeed the new record typical for Grayson County.

In fact, it’s one of the best bow bucks ever taken in the state of Texas. More on that in a moment.

Some of the numbers that Witt’s measuring session produced earlier this week are eye-popping and include a total of 14 scorable points; a mainframe of 12 points; an inside spread of 17 2/8 inches; a left main beam of 25 7/8 inches; a right main beam of 24 5/8 inches; five tine length measurements in excess of 10-inches (including a left G3 measurement of 12 6/8 inches); and eight circumference measurements showing mass ranging from 4 2/8 inches to 4 7/8 inches.

Nicknamed “Shredder” by Alkhatib, it’s worth noting that the buck could have shredded the Pope and Young Club’s Texas record book were it not for two abnormal points, one coming off the left G2 and the other coming off the right G2). Had those two points not been there, the buck would have net scored upwards of 190-inches as a 12-point typical and would have likely been the new Texas state archery record in the Pope and Young Club record book.

But those two abnormal points are indeed there, and that keeps the score “down” at 182 0/8 inches as a net typical. Still, that’s good enough for Alkhatib’s buck to supplant Jim Lillis’ 10-point Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge bow buck back in 2007, the hunter killed typical whitetail record for Grayson County. The Alkhatib buck also surpasses the 177 2/8 inch Boone and Crockett Club pick-up entry from 2008, something that the B&C record book allows for, making that mysterious whitetail the actual record for the county for more than a decade now.

In addition to ascending to the typical throne locally, Alkhatib’s buck also becomes the 14th apparent Boone and Crockett Club entry for Grayson County (11 non-typical bucks and 3 typical bucks). Against the backdrop of the rest of the state — which includes counties that have larger annual harvests than Grayson County has total numbers of deer and famed hunting ranches that are heavily managed and measure in the tens of thousands of acres — that accomplishment is quite remarkable.

Especially for a county long noted for its small deer population, limited and fragmented habitat, and rapid urban growth approaching from the south.

How does Alkhatib’s buck stack up against the rest of Texas’ bow kills down through the years? It will apparently rank No. 4 in the typical listings for the Lone Star State, at least according to the fourth edition of P&Y’s Bowhunting Records of North American Whitetail Deer.

By the way, the current P&Y state record typical buck is a 187 6/8 inch bow buck taken in South Texas’ Dimmit County back in 2005, a whitetail that was arrowed by Thomas D. Friedkin, the current chairman emeritus for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Also ranking ahead of the new Grayson County record typical is Terry Hall’s 184 4/8 inch typical, which ranks second in the P&Y listings and is a 2008 bow buck from the legendary King Ranch in South Texas’ Kleberg County.

And ranking third in the Texas’ P&Y typical listings is Bucky Powell’s 2009 buck from the Texas Panhandle’s Hartley County (near Dalhart), a buck that net scores 182 5/8 inches.

If that’s how Shredder compares to the local and statewide record book bucks, then how does the big whitetail measure up nationally? Well, while it falls far behind Mel Johnson’s legendary 204 4/8 inch typical world record bow buck from Illinois’ Peoria County back in 1965, it still checks in as one of the best bucks ever arrowed anywhere in North America.

In fact, according to the P&Y whitetail record book mentioned above, Commissioner Friedkin’s buck was the 42nd best archery buck of all time (at the time of the record book’s printing in 2015), while Hall’s was the 71st best bow buck and Powell’s buck ranked 101st.

While those national rankings will undoubtedly shift a bit when P&Y prints its new whitetail record book, suffice it to say that Tarif Alkhatib’s 2021 buck is likely a “Top 150” all-time typical bow buck, anywhere in North America.

Alkhatib remains a little bit stunned by the good fortune that wandered his way in December. And despite making a good shot and a quick recovery, he’s been just a little bit nervous as the 60-day drying period has run its course. In fact, he says that he really hasn’t allowed himself the luxury of looking at the deer’s antlers very much over the past two months.

Until Monday’s scoring session with Witt, that is. Then, the buck in all of its big antlered glory grabbed his full attention as Witt’s tape measure did its thing.

“Records are meant to be broken, I guess, and Jim held it for a very long time,” said Alkhatib, who is hoping to meet up with Lillis soon and compare their two historic bucks side-by-side.

“I’m very fortunate to have had great people allow me to hunt and to have had great people to encourage me in what I do,” he added.

Alkhatib did note that while he’s very excited for the score and the new county record status he possesses, he did have a smidgen of disappointment when Witt announced the final numbers.

“I can’t believe I missed the 200-inch (gross) mark by 3/8 of an inch,” he chuckled. “But I guess it could have been worse, Shredder could have missed it by only 1/8 of an inch.”

Also bringing some disappointment to Alkhatib is the current move to potentially bring a rifle season to Grayson County starting next fall.

For his part, Alkhatib is hopeful that the current battle to change Grayson County’s deer hunting regulations will somehow keep the county archery only.

In fact, on the day that he took his big buck a couple of months ago, I asked for his thoughts on the potential of a rifle season coming to the local woods. When I posed that question, he shrugged his shoulders and frowned a bit.

“Ehh, we already have a crossbow (opportunity here), if people want to use a crossbow,” said Alkhatib. “I think bringing a gun into the situation would really hurt our county as far as the quality of deer, and the quantity of deer (too).”

Alkhatib noted that he had this buck in front of him five previous times and couldn’t seal the deal with his Mathews bow until last December. Had he, or anyone else, taken this deer in previous years when it wasn’t as old or as big antler wise, none of these accolades would be attached to his buck.

He also indicated that he’s a big fan of archery hunting since getting started in the sport a little more than a decade ago. One thing he says that he enjoys is the pure challenge of getting archery close to a big deer, even in a place where there aren’t very many of them.

Because of that, he’s personally hopeful that the proposed rifle season doesn’t pass after the local public hearing at Grayson College on March 9 and the subsequent TPW Commission meeting in Austin on March 23-24.

“I’m not a big fan of it,” he said of the potential change. “If you want to gun hunt, there’s other counties to go (and do that). And I just think that we’d hurt our deer population if we brought in a rifle season.”

No matter what happens in the next several weeks, Alkhatib can rest easy in the fact that when it comes to Grayson County whitetails, he enjoys a perspective right now that few others have ever known.

And that’s the view from the top of the record book thanks to a big bruiser buck the likes of which this North Texas county has never known.