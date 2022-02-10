Lady Eagles drop district makeup with Bethesda

As the Texoma Christian Lady Eagles attempt to play catch-up on their schedule, they can only hope that the frantic finish to the end of the regular season doesn’t catch up with them by the time the playoffs roll around.

With the top three teams tightly packed in the standings, Texoma Christian has fallen off the pace of play thanks to COVID-19 and weather postponements that will force them to make up three games and play four times in a seven-day span.

The first of those contests would have kept the Lady Eagles in first place but Fort Worth Bethesda pulled out a 46-43 victory in TAPPS District 2-2A action at TCS.

T’a nne Boyd scored 29 points, Kylee Ryeczyk added six points and Anzley Poe chipped in four points for Texoma Christian (7-12, 3-2), which dropped to third place.

The Lady Eagles play at co-district leader Weatherford Christian on Friday before playing at Bethesda on Monday and then at Fort Worth Covenant on Tuesday in the final make-up contest.

“We have to fight those last three games,” TCS head coach Mark Ellison said. “Hopefully we can get another home game in the playoffs.”

Avery Robinson made six three-pointers for 18 points, Hailey Clagg added 14 points and Cienna Turner chipped in seven points for Fort Worth Bethesda (16-7, 5-2), which moved into a tie with Weatherford Christian atop the standings.

Robinson powered Bethesda’s deciding 10-2 run in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Boyd had a layin to put TCS up 38-32 with just over seven minutes left and she scored the next points for the Lady Eagles with 4:21 on the clock.

Her bucket came in between a pair of Robinson threes and then Turner scored for a 41-40 advantage.

Boyd tied the game at 42 on another drive to the hoop with 2:50 remaining but just seconds later Robinson hit her final three to give Bethesda the lead for good.

“We didn’t have an answer,” Ellison said. “As a coach I put it on me. I didn’t do a good job of explaining how to deal with that in our 1-3-1 defense.”

Boyd’s free throw with 2:21 on the clock was the final point for TCS and in that same span Bethesda only got a free throw from Jojo Bryant with 27 seconds left.

The Lady Eagles had three cracks at either taking the lead or forcing overtime but each was off the mark and the Lady Ambassadors held on.

Texoma Christian took a 36-30 lead into the fourth quarter after holding Bethesda to just six points in the first eight minutes of the second half – including just a Turner free throw for the only production by the visitors in the final 4:34 of the quarter.

Robinson had given the Lady Ambassadors a 29-27 advantage with a three from the top of the key but the Lady Eagles then had a 9-0 run which included consecutive threes from Nealee Russell and Boyd.

The Lady Ambassadors carried over their strong finish to the first quarter with an 8-2 run to begin the second stanza and Turner’s jumper in the middle of the quarter pushed Bethesda’s lead to 11 points.

Texoma Christian followed with an 11-2 run to end the first half that included holding the Lady Ambassadors scoreless for nearly the final three minutes. TCS chipped away at the double-digit deficit and trailed only 24-22 at the break.

“Our defense really picked up there in the second quarter and that’s what allowed is to get back in the game,” Ellison said. “T’a nne took over in the second quarter. She had a great game.”

Boyd had eight points in the surge, kicking it off with a three-point play, while Kate Turner added a layup.

Bethesda used consecutive three-pointers from Robinson in the final 40 seconds of the first quarter to take a 14-9 lead following the opening eight minutes.

Boyd had given Texoma Christian a 7-4 edge on a pair of free throws with 3:32 on the clock. But the Lady Eagles only got a long two-pointer by Ryeczyk the rest of the frame as Bethesda went on a 10-2 burst to jump back in front.