J.B. Webb — You really have to want to fish

Herald Democrat

I’m sure fishing wasn’t on most of our minds over last weekend. If you were like me, the only fishing being done was fishing for wood. I was using a new lure I had made to catch wood for the fireplace. It was of my own design and not available in any store.

It worked because I caught 6-8 pieces of firewood on every cast. I have two containers for my firewood. I have she wood in one and then I have my wood. Now the difference in the woods: if it’s small enough she can carry it in, my wood is considerably bigger.

My lure worked because when I quit fishing it, I had caught over half a rick of my firewood. The cold morning snow made me want to show how tough I was and the worse thing that happened was I got singed a little getting too close and staying too long feeding the fireplace.

Our new girl took to laying close to the fire with her big stepsister. While I was housebound for a few days I didn’t gripe. The snow never melted enough for me to want to get my boat out.

Matter of fact on Wednesday morning there was still ice and snow at the bottom of Night Hawk Street.

While I was toasty, the Little Dixie Bass Club went ahead and fished their February Tournament. While the cold affects us, the fish do alright going deeper with the blue-bird days we had. I take my hat off to the 14 boats that turned out to fish and did well as they did for two days of fishing — only three boats had no fish.

For those who caught fish, I expected them to have some big ones. I like winter fishing as I’ve said in earlier articles. Why? I had a biologist tell me for some reason in winter in cold water, fish of the same size tend to hold together, catch a pound or bigger fish and the chances there will be some more willing to bite.

I’ve fished some tournaments on days like this when we had a Texoma Bass Club and it was this cold or more and I didn’t have the gear I have now. My fishing partner in his boat, G.A. Miller, said we needed to go to Solider Creek.

We took off into a 20-mile-per-hour or better north wind and was doing good as water was freezing on us as fast as it hit. We got over behind North Island that helped break the waves and wind and was clipping it off.

We left the Lee of the island and he turned toward Soldier Creek. That’s a pretty good run into the north wind from the Island to the marina and as we got out in the three-foot waves, he found out his steering cables were frozen in a straight-ahead mode.

The torque would pull the nose of the boat away from the marina. Now it was cold and him being a banker, knew how to get the most out of nothing. He had me and me being dumb to agree saw me on the front of the boat using the trolling motor to turn us back toward the marina.

He would drive as fast as he could until the front deck was like a skating rink and all I had to hold onto was the trolling motor. Believe it or not we made it. Talk about cold, I had ice all over me, his choice of a fishing place was point on as we got a nice limit of fish and thawed out.

Now we had to be back at 3 p.m. for the weigh-in. We could see Highport Marina from where we were but our steering was still frozen. Finally, the cables loosened up and we got back to the weigh-in, we came in second and it was well earned.

Back to the Little Dixie Bass Tournament: they had 14 boats fish with 32 fish caught. Winners were Hayden Burkett and Keyton Clark with five fish at 21.11 pounds. they also had big bass with a hog of a smallmouth weighing 6.37 pounds.

Second was Mark and Cade Bisson with five going 13.55 pounds, third was Jack Mills and Brad Tolbert with five at 12.34 pounds, fourth was Clint Rogers and James Wallace with three fish totaling 9.91 pounds and fifth was Sid Tolbert and Branden Lawrence with four fish at 9.19 pounds.

While the numbers caught seem small, they will tell you why I, and some fishermen, will brave the cold to go fishing. Other big bass coming to the boats were 6.37, 5.49, 4.09, 4.26 and 3.62 pounds. That’s not a shabby weigh-in. Good work club members and the winners.

I would have fished either of those day also except for the fact that Night Hawk has a long, steep slope at the bottom, the snow was thick and I would never get back up the hill.

A quick tale of G.A. at another winter Texoma Club Tournament where he backed in the water, launched and pulled out. When the tournament was over, he backed in, put his boat on the trailer and didn’t hook it up to the trailer and about half way up it slid off the trailer. Fortunately there were enough members around they could pick the front up and pushed as G.A. cranked and got it reloaded.