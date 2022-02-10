Fork kayak tournament had surprisingly good results

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Last week’s winter storm and arctic cold front certainly had an effect on fishing in many spots across our state as freezing rain, sleet, snow, and low wind chill readings brought back memories of the Snowmageddon siege in February 2021.

But like that stretch of winter weather a year ago — which ushered in a blazing hot run of largemouth bass fishing afterwards across the state — sometimes, it seems as if the fish pay less attention to the weather than the anglers do.

Take last weekend’s Bassmaster Kayak Series tournament on Lake Fork, for instance, an event presented by Yamaha Rightwaters and powered by Tourney X.

In that early February event, and only a day or so after the cold front and storm has pushed through much of Texas, Conway, Ark. angler Garrett Morgan proved that wintertime isn't all that bad, at least in the minds of Lake Fork’s legendary bass.

In fact, he was the only competitor in the 150-kayak field to break the 200-inch mark of caught, measured, and released fish. On last Saturday’s Day One at Fork, Morgan took the early lead with 102.5-inches thanks to bass that measured 22, 21.75, 20, 19.5, and 19.25-inches.

That’s a pretty good day, even in the spring, and especially after water temps at most North and East Texas lakes have fallen into the 40s recently, thanks to cold overnight readings and last week's stretch of weather in the 20s even during the middle of the day.

On Sunday’s Day Two, Morgan continued his fish catching efforts, using specific targeting discipline and strategic presentations into such spots as he used his 10.5 foot Old Town PDL kayak to focus most of his efforts on main lake standing timber in about 7-feet of water. As the late winter sun rose higher in the sky last weekend, he also targeted several small residential concrete ramps--soaking up the winter's afternoon warmth, no doubt--located near Lake Fork channel swings.

While his efforts on the second day fell off just a little bit, he still tallied nearly 100-inches, ending up at 99.25-inches thanks to catches of 21.5, 20.75, 20, 18.5, and 18.5, good enough for a two day total of 201.75-inches, the event’s trophy, and the top payday of $7,500.

To catch his winning total in the aftermath of the winter storm, Morgan used a 1/2-ounce JP Custom Baits jig in a custom color. He also paired that with a Strike King Rage Bug in green pumpkin orange.

While many anglers would have thought that the action would have improved during the day as the sun warmed the slightly frigid waters at Fork, Morgan actually found his best action in the cold morning hours.

As is often the case at other times of the year, the wind was a key, even in the dead of winter and after a winter storm had just passed through.

Chris Longshore of Hastings, Neb. also found success at Fork last weekend, finishing as the event’s runner-up with 197-inches. He paired a 97-inch effort on Saturday with a 100-inch effort on Sunday to claim the 2nd place spot and $3,250 runner-up check.

Fishing out of a 12-foot, 9-inch Hobie Outback kayak, Longshore spent his tournament in Birch Creek, where he targeted pre-spawn staging fish that were relating to larger stumps in 7 to 8 feet of water. The Bassmaster news release noted that Longshore caught his bass on a Rapala DT6 crankbait in a white and purple color pattern.

Interestingly enough, Longshore said his better bites also came in the morning hours when the temperatures were at their coldest. And once the day warmed up some, the bigger fish weren’t as prevalent as the smaller fish became more active.

Proving to a lot of interested North and East Texas anglers that while the year’s best fishing is still a few weeks away in the spring, the pre-spawn staging bite means that the early bird not only gets the worm right now on area waters, he or she can also get the biggest lunker bass.

Even as the proverbial back door is hitting Old Man Winter on his way out of town.