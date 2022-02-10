Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Calendar

Through Feb. 13 – Texas West Zone light and dark goose season.

Through Feb. 13 – Oklahoma light and dark goose seasons.

Through Feb. 15 – Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 27 – Texas quail hunting season.

Through March 13 – Texas East Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 14-March 13 – Texas West Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 14-March 30 – Oklahoma Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 19 – 23rd annual Youth Trout Derby at Denison's Waterloo Lake Park Pond. For information, visit www.CityofDenison.com/parksrec or call (903) 465-2720. during business hours.

Feb. 19 – Red River Valley Ducks Unlimited Dinner at the Gainesville Civic Center.

Feb. 19-24 – Bass Pro Tour Stage Two tournament in Quitman, Texas at Lake Fork. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

Feb. 26-27 – 5th annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival at the Mesquite Convention Center. For information, visit https://txflyfishingfestival.org .

Feb. 27 - Fourth TPWD trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 27 - TPWD trout stocking at Sherman’s Pebblebrook Community Park Pond.

March 1 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

March 4-6 – 52nd Bassmaster Classic on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

March 9 – TPWD public meeting on proposed gun deer season in Grayson, Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties. The 7 p.m. meeting is in the CWL Auditorium of the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning at 6101 Grayson Drive in Denison.

March 19-May 1 – Texas South Zone Spring Turkey Season.

March 23-24 – TPW Commission Meeting in Austin.

March 23-27 – Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Championship on Oklahoma’s Grand Lake. For info, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

April 2-May 15 – Texas North Zone Spring Turkey Season.

April 2 – Bois D’arc Creek Ducks Unlimited Dinner at the Magnolia Grace Ranch in Leonard. For info, visit www.ducks.org .

April 5 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

April 8-10 – Ducks Unlimited Expo at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. For information, visit www.duckexpo.com .

April 9-14 – Bass Pro Tour Heavy Hitters Tournament out of Tyler, Texas at Lake Palestine. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

April 16 – Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 22-May 14 – East Texas spring turkey season (including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar Counties).

May 3 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

May 19-22 - Simms Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com.

Notes

From the Herald Democrat Outdoors staff, here’s hoping that you and your loved ones have a Happy Valentine’s Day on Monday of next week… As noted in this space last week as the latest winter storm was bearing down on the Texoma region, the Red River Fly Fishers were keeping an eye to the weather map and trying to decide whether or not to postpone their Feb. 5, 2022 Red River Rendezvous fly tying event at the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. Shortly after that story went to press, the RRFF did in fact decide to pull the plug and postpone the fly tying event until a later date. When that date becomes available, it will be posted on their website (www.rrff.org) as well as in this space…

The early season professional bass fishing season continues to kick off for 2022 as Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour Stage One event wound down yesterday on Championship Day at northeastern Louisiana's Lake D'Arbonne, Caney Creek, and Bussey Brake near Duck Commander country in Monroe, La. As of press time on Thursday, angler Bradley Roy had a small lead of just less than three pounds over Bryan Thrift, thanks to a 26-pound, 2-ounce effort on the BPT's SCORETRACKER LIVE! leaderboard...Speaking of the Bass Pro Tour Stage One event, 2014 Bassmaster Classic champ and veteran BPT angler Randy Howell landed a 10-pound, 11-ounce largemouth while fishing at Caney Creek on Thursday. That breaks the BPT big bass record, although it wasn't the biggest fish in the Howell family angling circles for the week. To see a humorous tale about the Howell family’s big bass action this week, visit BassFan.com and/or GameandFishMag.com...Thursday also marked the start of the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season as the circuit visits Florida's St. John's River over the next several days from Feb. 10-13. As of press time on Thursday, John Crews, Jr. had the unofficial BassTrakk lead on Day One, thanks to a five bass limit that weighed 25-pounds, 9-ounces. That was less than a pound better than Bob Downey's 25-00 effort... After Ott DeFoe’s sterling hometown win in 2019, the Bassmaster Classic venue will return to the land of Volunteer football. That’s because officials with B.A.S.S. have announced that the Knoxville, Tenn. area and the Tennessee River lakes of Fort Loudon and Tellico will host the 2023 Classic from March 24-26 next year. Daily weigh-ins will take place inside the Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus while the Bassmaster Classic Expo will take place at the Knoxville Convention Center and the adjacent World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. “Our first Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville produced record-breaking fan attendance and was one of the best Classics we’ve ever had,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson, in a statement about the sport’s return to Knoxville. “The Bassmaster Classic is the Super Bowl of Professional Bass Fishing. It’s not just a great competition; it is a true celebration of the competitors, the fans and the sport as a whole….

Hunting Reports

Hunting seasons have all but wound down, with 2021-22 goose seasons in West Texas and across Oklahoma scheduled to end on Sunday…After that, it’s time for the Light Goose Conservation Order season on both sides of the Red River, with the spring snow goose campaign running until March 13 in Texas and March 30 in Oklahoma…Also continuing on are this year’s current quail seasons, which are getting ready to end in a few more days on Feb. 15 in Oklahoma and Feb. 27 in Texas…As quail seasons prepare to end on both sides of the Red River, the hunting has been tough in much of Oklahoma and North Texas. But in South Texas, there have been some great hunting trips for upland hunters and their bird dogs, including some big covey days….Finally, keep in mind that there’s also small game hunting opportunities for rabbits and squirrels, not to mention predator hunting and hog hunting possibilities, over the next few weeks…

Fishing Reports

As the one year anniversary of last February’s deadly “Snowmageddon” siege arrives in Texas, there’s no snow on the ground, plenty of power for everyone, and sunshine high in the Texas sky. While water temperatures are falling off to their coldest readings of the winter season, the action is fair to even good on a number of area waters…At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 43-46 degrees; and the lake is 1.34 feet low. John Blasingame of Adventure Texoma Outdoors tells TPWD that the striped bass are excellent at Texoma right now with 10 to 11-pound catches coming off 18-25 foot deep structure. Key baits include Alabama-rigs and dead-sticking is bringing in larger fish. Some white bass are also mixed in with stripers…Meanwhile, Trey Franklin of Tight Lines Guide Service tells TPWD that he and his clients are finding good striped bass action in 55-70 feet of water. The guide says that action is coming through dead-sticking with Flukes, and that live bait is also producing on shallow points in 25-40 feet of water with Alabama-rigs. Franklin said that Texoma catfish are slow, but the shallow bite is picking up in 5-10 feet of water, especially for those who are anchor fishing…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temp is 49 degrees; and the lake is 1.03 feet low. TPWD reports that white bass continue to be fair on silver spoons and crappie are slow on minnows and jigs…At Lake Fork, guides Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman tell TPWD that the water is stained; water temp is 52 degrees; and the lake remains 6.14 feet low as work continues on the reservoir’s dam. The Fork bass bite has been slow most days, but is picking up as the pre-spawn staging activity approaches. Anglers are finding success around big timber in 3-6 feet of water while using Viper XP jigs. Z-Man Chatterbaits and spinnerbaits are also producing good action at times around ditches and creeks in 2-5 feet of water, again near big timber… At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC reports below normal water, clear conditions, and a temperature of 34-degrees. The agency also reports that rainbow trout are excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, and PowerBait fished along stream channels, braided water, and rocks. River conditions are quite low, so concentrate in areas where there is moving water like below falls. ODWC also says to pay close attention to current seams and expect to get bites on the edge of the seams right behind a current break like a boulder or log. For fly anglers, pheasant tailed nymphs, zebra midges, and Pat’s Rubber Legged streamer have been producing lots of trout. Once again, the water is super clear and low right now in the Blue River, so fly anglers should plan on fishing a little deeper. I’d add lengthening your leader, using fluorocarbon, and switching to a lighter tippet size can help...On the Upper Texas Gulf Coast at Bolivar Peninsula, TPWD says that area has trout, sheepshead, and redfish at the jetties on popping corks and shrimp. Sheepshead are hitting near the sunken ship in front of SWP while redfish are hitting at SWP off the rocks. Flounder are still in Galveston harbor according to Capt. Raymond Wheatley of Tail Spotter Guide Service…On the middle coast at West Matagorda Bay, Capt. Charlie Paradoski tells TPWD that fishing is slow with this typical cold February weather in place over the past week. Drift fishing on a calm day can bring some fish in the boat says the guide, while wade fishing is producing larger speckled trout with artificial lures at times. Redfish are occasionally good on shrimp in the holes…As February’s gator trout season ramps up on the Lower Coast at famed Baffin Bay, Gilbert Barrera of Baffin Bay Hunting and Fishing tells TPWD that “We have been lucky this past week and have had some beautiful cool days,” he said. “The bite has been steady, wade fishing with soft plastics (is) catching some very nice speckled trout and a few redfish. The bite seems to turn on about mid-morning when the sun is warming the water up.”

Tip of the Week

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is once again proposing the idea of bringing a firearm season to Grayson County, as well as nearby Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall counties where similar archery-only general season regulations currently exist. A public meeting about the proposed rifle season regulation change is scheduled for March 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning. The CWL Auditorium where the meeting will be held is located at 6101 Grayson Drive (Hwy. 691) in Denison.