College Hoops Roundup — Southeastern swept by Southern Arkansas

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Ante Brzovic turned in his ninth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds but Southeastern Oklahoma State lost against Southern Arkansas, 77-62, in Great American Conference play.

Kellen Manek totaled 12 points and eight rebounds, Bobby Johnson scored 11 points, Adam Dworsky finished with nine points, four steals and three assists and Jett Sternberger chipped in eight points and five rebounds for the Savage Storm (16-5, 11-4), which plays at Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday afternoon.

Women

GAC

Southern Arkansas 64, Southeastern Oklahoma State 60

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State's furious fourth-quarter rally came up short as Southern Arkansas held on for the 64-60 victory in Great American Conference action.

Kamryn Cantwell put up 14 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter while adding a team-high seven rebounds and snagging four steals, Chandler Kemp was next in line with 15 points and three steals and Briley Moon finished with 13 points and four steals for the Savage Storm (9-13, 7-9), which play at Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday afternoon.