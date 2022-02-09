Soccer Roundup — Bearcats earn point after shootout with The Colony

Herald Democrat

THE COLONY — Paxson Wecker netted a hat trick but Sherman came away with only a point after The Colony captured the shootout, 3-2, following a 3-3 tie in regulation in District 10-5A action.

Wecker started the scoring off an assist by Roman Quintana a little more than 11 minutes into the game and he made it 2-0 when Garrett Wilkens got the assist with 13 minutes until half-time.

The Colony (5-4-4, 0-3-2) scored right before the break but Wecker gave Sherman (5-5-3, 1-3-1) a 3-1 lead less than seven minutes into the second half off an assist from Isai Guerrero.

The Colony pulled within a goal just past the midway point of the half and tied the score with five minutes left.

Sherman hosts Wylie East on Friday night.

Prosper Rock Hill 4, Denison 0

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against second-place Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Kanyon Ives made eight saves for Denison (3-8-3, 0-4-1), which hosts Lovejoy on Friday night.

Rock Hill (9-4, 4-1) did all of its scoring in the first half.

Girls

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 8, Denison 1

In Prosper, the fourth-place Lady Yellow Jackets lost against second-place Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Denison (11-3-2, 3-2) travels to Lovejoy on Friday night.

Rock Hill (11-0-1, 4-0-1) stayed two points behind Lovejoy in the standings.

The Colony 9, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against The Colony in district action at Sherman High School.

Sherman (3-8-1, 0-5) travels to Wylie East on Friday night.

Shelby Smith scored three goals for The Colony (6-4-2, 2-3).