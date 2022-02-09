Ponder keeps Whitesboro from sharing the 10-3A title

WHITESBORO — Having to battle the defending region champions for the top spot in the district standings can lead to some hard-fought battles and when Whitesboro nearly came close to beating Ponder on its home court, the Lady Bearcats thought they could split the 10-3A crown by winning the rematch on their floor.

But despite being down just a couple of possessions in the middle of the fourth quarter, Whitesboro was unable to stage a comeback in a 44-32 loss against the Lady Lions in the district finale.

“We turned the ball over too much there early and I felt that was the biggest difference,” WHS head coach Nick Hiebert said. “Defensively they locked us down.”

Allison Muntz scored 11 points, Olivia Hildebrand added eight points and Libby Langford chipped in six points for Whitesboro (26-8, 12-2), which will take on the third seed from District 9-3A in the bi-district round of the playoffs early next week.

“I think they’re ready to start game-planning for the next one,” Hiebert said. “I think whoever it is the kids will be ready.”

Tate Wells and Skye Gill each scored 13 points while Kassi Ballard added 12 points for Ponder (21-11, 14-0), which starts defense of its Region II crown against the fourth-place team out of 9-3A.

For three-and-a-half quarters Whitesboro held Wells, who scored 35 in the previous meeting, to just four points.

But in the middle of the fourth she started making plays that lifted Ponder to the victory.

Langford scored underneath to trim the Lady Lions’ lead to four points before Wells nailed a three and then hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to stretch the lead to 35-26 with 3:48 left.

Muntz converted a three-point play with 2:15 to go but Wells answered just seconds later with another three to restore the three-possession margin.

Gill had a three-point play with just over a minute remaining that pushed Ponder’s lead to double digits, where it stayed.

Esmeralda Sanchez’s putback at the buzzer were the only Whitesboro points after Muntz had cut it to six and those two baskets were all the Lady Bearcats produced in the final six-and-half minutes.

Whitesboro opened the second half with a quick 6-0 burst – five of the points coming from Muntz – as the Lady Bearcats pulled within one on her three-pointer a couple of minutes into the third quarter.

Ponder allowed Whitesboro to hang around as it scored just two points in the first four minutes of the stanza. Twice the Lady Cats pulled within two before Ballard scored on a drive to make it 28-24 heading to the final frame.

The second quarter was a defensive stalemate which saw Ponder hold a 20-13 lead at half-time.

Muntz kicked off the scoring with a three-pointer but the Lady Bearcats would notch just two points in the final six-plus minutes of the half – a Hildebrand layup with 43 seconds to go before the break.

Ponder followed Muntz’s long-distance shot with a pair of baskets by Ballard. Then the Lady Lions went cold and managed just an Olivia Todd bucket with 20 seconds left in the quarter over the final four-and-half minutes.

Ponder opened the game on an 8-0 run with Ballard and Gill providing all of the points.

Sanchez finally got the Lady Bearcats on the board with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter before Muntz and Hildebrand each drilled three-pointers to minimize the early struggles and Whitesboro was down just 14-8 after the initial eight minutes.