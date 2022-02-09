Gunter, Whitesboro, Bells have multiple 3A all-state football picks

Herald Democrat

The Gunter Tigers, Whitesboro Bearcats and Bells Panthers had multiple honorees on the Class 3A all-state football team by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Gunter, the 3A Division II state runner-up, was led by senior guard Lane Dophied, who was named first-team all-state.

The Tigers had three second-team all-state picks – junior tackle Mason Peacock, junior Ethan Sloan, who was chosen in the all-purpose slot, and senior defensive back Cooper Wade.

Senior quarterback Hudson Graham was a third-team all-state pick while junior linebacker Ashton Bennett was honorable mention all-state.

Whitesboro, a 3A Division I state quarterfinalist, was led by junior linebacker Sterling Gartin making the first team.

Senior wide receiver Jake Hermes, junior quarterback Mac Harper and senior Torran Naglestad, who was picked in the utility spot, were honorable mention all-state.

Bells senior Bo Baker was a first-team all-state pick in the secondary and a third-team choice at kick returner while junior fullback Brock Baker was honorable mention all-state.

The 3A Offensive Player of the Year was Mount Vernon junior quarterback Braden Bennett, the Defensive Player of the Year was Lorena junior lineman Joe Gutshall and the Coach of the Year was Franklin’s Mark Fannin.