Grayson softball opens the season with a split at Paris

Herald Democrat

PARIS — Kenna Collett was 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, four RBI and scored three times as Grayson College beat Paris Junior College, 8-4, to open its season with the split of a non-conference double-header.

Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Kye Stone went 2-of-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Sage Harlow and Hailey Vess each singled and scored for Grayson (1-1), which hosts the Winter Blast at THF Park starting against Iowa Central at 11 a.m. on Friday and then faces Hutchinson College at 1:15 p.m.

The Lady Vikings started with an 8-0 loss in five innings. J.T Smith, Hewitt, Macee Cobb and Amiah Galcatcher singled for Grayson.