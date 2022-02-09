Girls Basketball Roundup — Fry's 44 points lift DHS to win in finale

Herald Democrat

THE COLONY — Jade Fry scored 20 of her 44 points in the fourth quarter to lift the fourth-place Denison Lady Yellow Jackets to a 61-56 victory over sixth-place The Colony to end District 10-5A play.

Jada Mathews added 10 points and Kaelie Massenburg chipped in seven points for Denison (20-12, 5-9), which won 20 games in a season for the fifth time in the past six years.

The Lady Jackets finished tied with Lovejoy in the standings but the Lady Leopards earned the final playoff berth due to sweeping Denison on the season.

Aaliyah Brown scored 14 points for The Colony (9-15, 4-10).

Princeton 63, Sherman 42

In Princeton, Jaliyah Guess scored 11 points as Sherman ended its season with a loss against second-place Princeton in District 10-5A action.

Andre’sha Luper and Shamiah Johnson chipped in six points and Destiny Briscoe and Lily Ball totaled five points for Sherman (7-24, 2-12).

Raylee Cave scored 16 points for Princeton (21-11, 12-2).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 62, Celina 58, OT

In Celina, Bailey Henderson scored 17 of her 20 points after half-time as Van Alstyne clinched the third seed for the playoffs with an overtime victory against fourth-place Celina in the district finale.

Kaelyn Miller added 16 points, Ryleigh Miller chipped in 13 points and Lanie Thorpe totaled eight points for Van Alstyne (19-13, 7-5), which will face the runner-up from District 10-4A to open the playoffs.

Celina (10-16, 6-6) fell into a tie with Melissa for fourth place the two teams will need to determine the final playoff spot with a play-in contest.

District 10-3A

S&S 38, Valley View 26

In Valley View, the Lady Rams earned a victory over Valley View to close out the regular season and ended up clinching the third seed for the playoffs.

S&S (19-8, 9-5) went into the finale tied with Paradise for third place but Pilot Point beat Paradise (17-15, 8-6), 46-42, and knocked the Lady Panthers down to fourth place.

Valley View ended its season 12-16 overall and 4-10 in district play.

District 11-3A

Bells 58, Howe 24

In Bells, Olivia Pedigo had 23 points and eight rebounds as Bells defeated Howe in the district finale.

Bailee Dorris added 14 points and six steals for Bells (21-13, 9-5), which tied Whitewright for third place. The teams will face off at 6 p.m. on Friday night at Leonard with the winner gaining the third seed for the playoffs and the loser getting the fourth seed.

Howe finished its season at 9-24 overall and 3-11 in district play.

Pottsboro 57, Blue Ridge 42

In Blue Ridge, Palyn Reid had 13 points as Pottsboro earned a share of the district title with a win over Blue Ridge in the 11-3A finale.

Brayli Simpson scored 12 points, Aly Malone added 11 points and Autumn Graley chipped in seven points for Pottsboro (30-4, 13-1), which will need to break a tie with Gunter to determine the top two seeds for the playoffs.

Gunter 39, Whitewright 37

In Gunter, Gunter was able to earn a share of its second straight district title with a victory against third-place Whitewright in the 11-3A finale.

Gunter (25-8, 13-1) tied Pottsboro for the top spot in the standings. The two will need to determine the tie-breaker for the top two playoff seeds.

Whitewright (24-8, 9-5) fell into a tie for third place with Bells and those two will square off at 6 p.m. on Friday at Leonard with the winner getting the third seed and the loser getting the fourth seed.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 42, Tioga 39

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates closed out their season with a victory against Tioga in district play.

Collinsville (10-20, 3-9) finished tied with the Lady Bulldogs (12-22, 3-9) for fifth in the standings.

Sandra Zuniga scored 12 points, Blakely Arroyo added eight points and Valerie Benke chipped in seven points for Tioga.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 54, Sam Rayburn 39

In Tom Bean, Emma Lowing scored 18 points as Tom Bean won its sixth straight game to move into a three-way tie for second place after ending the regular season with a victory over district champ Sam Rayburn.

Taylor Brown added 14 points, Emmy Pennell chipped in nine points and Samantha Lind totaled eight points for Tom Bean (15-17, 8-4), which will have to break the tie with Wolfe City and Bland to determine the second, third and fourth seeds for the playoffs.