College Roundup — AC women's hoops cruises; Storm baseball now 4-0

Herald Democrat

Sarah Putnicki was 7-of-12 from the field on the way to 20 points as Austin College cruised to an 82-40 victory over the University of Dallas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gymnasium.

Sarah Gwin totaled 14 points, five assists and four steals, Carrie Johnson and Naomi Anamekwe each scored seven points and Lauren Traylor had six points and 10 rebounds for Austin College (7-13, 6-6), which hosts St. Thomas on Friday night.

Adryan Alvarez came off the bench to lead Dallas (5-15, 2-10) with 12 points.

Men

SCAC

Dallas 70, Austin College 54

Jason Jones finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds but Austin College struggled during a 70-54 loss against the University of Dallas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gymnasium for the seventh straight defeat by the ‘Roos.

Tristan Dick scored 10 points, Rex King chipped in eight points and Kaleb Bennett added seven points for Austin College (5-16, 2-10), which hosts St. Thomas on Friday night.

Jai Love led all scorers with 21 points for the Crusaders (7-13, 5-7).

Dworsky earns third GAC weekly honor

DURANT, Okla. — After helping Southeastern Oklahoma State to a pair of wins over the weekend, Adam Dworsky has earned his third Great American Conference Player of the Week honor.

The senior guard from Flower Mound averaged 26.5 points on 60 percent shooting as Southeastern claimed an overtime victory at Southern Nazarene and a home win against Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Dworsky totaled 32 points, six assists and five rebounds against the Crimson Storm in a 94-93 overtime win and then followed with 21 points in an 87-78 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Softball

Non-conference

AC swept by UTD

DALLAS — Hailie Swiatkowski was 2-for-3 and drove in a run during Austin College’s 10-2 loss in Game 2 of being swept in a season-opening double-header against the University of Dallas.

Lizzy Preston singled, walked and scored, Vanessa Garcia walked and scored and Calleigh King doubled for Austin College (0-2), which hosts a double-header against Millsaps on Friday.

The ‘Roos opened the season with an 11-2 loss. Lauren Orozco doubled and scored, King singled, walked and drove in a run and Preston singled and scored.

Baseball

Non-conference

Southeastern Oklahoma State 8, Northeastern State 6

DURANT, Okla. — Cameron French went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to help power Southeastern Oklahoma State to an 8-6 win over Northeastern State in non-conference action at Mike Metheny Field.

Richard Ware singled and drove in two while Joseph Ramirez also plated a pair of runs while Coby Langford got the win in relief and Kenneth Klier picked up the save for the Savage Storm (4-0), which starts a four-game home series against Colorado Christian with a pair of games on Friday.