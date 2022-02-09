Boys Basketball Roundup — Howe, Tioga lock up playoff spots

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Jacob Campbell had 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds as third-place Howe defeated second-place Bells, 46-31, in District 11-3A action to clinch a playoff spot.

Luke Lopez finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals for Howe (13-8, 8-4), which has won six straight. The Bulldogs are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Howe hosts first-place Leonard on Friday night.

Bells (22-6, 9-3) will host Bonham on Friday.

Gunter 55, Whitewright 37

In Gunter, Kaiden Pines scored 13 points as fifth-place Gunter defeated Whitewright in 11-3A action.

Kenny Burkholder added 11 points and seven rebounds, Brock Boddie chipped in nine points, Jackson Burkholder had eight points and Mason Peacock grabbed eight rebounds for Gunter (20-10, 5-7), which tied Pottsboro in the standings and is a game behind Blue Ridge for fourth place.

Gunter will host Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Whitewright (4-21, 1-11) will host Pottsboro on Friday.

Blue Ridge 55, Pottsboro 36

In Blue Ridge, fifth-place Pottsboro suffered a loss against fourth-place Blue Ridge in District 11-3A play.

Pottsboro (16-15, 5-7), which is tied with Gunter in the standings, travels to Whitewright on Friday.

Jonathan Garza scored 23 points for Blue Ridge (17-15, 6-6), which plays at Gunter on Friday night.

District 10-5A

The Colony 63, Denison 47

In The Colony, Trey Rhodes scored 12 points during Denison’s loss to third-place The Colony in district action.

De’Teaurean Johnson added eight points while Ross Hall, Corey Roberts and Jakalen Fields all finished with six points for Denison (0-25, 0-12), which plays at Wylie East on Friday night.

The Colony (15-14, 8-4) stayed tied with McKinney North in the standings.

Princeton 71, Sherman 54

In Princeton, sixth-place Sherman suffered a district loss against fifth-place Princeton.

Sherman (13-18, 3-9), which is tied with Wylie East in the standings, hosts second-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night.

Princeton (16-14, 6-6) stayed two games back of the third-place tie between The Colony and McKinney North in the chase for a playoff spot with two games remaining.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 61, Celina 52

In Celina, the Panthers clinched their fourth straight district title with a victory against third-place Celina.

Van Alstyne (25-5, 10-0) has won 19 straight district contests and 33 of its last 34. The Panthers play at Gainesville on Friday night.

Celina (16-15, 6-4) dropped into a third-place tie with Aubrey.

District 10-3A

Valley View 40, S&S 29

In Valley View, S&S suffered a district loss against the Eagles.

S&S (10-17, 3-9) travels to second-place Whitesboro on Friday night.

Valley View improved to 7-21 overall and 1-11 in district play.

District 13-2A

Tioga 47, Collinsville 40

In Collinsville, the third-place Bulldogs earned a district victory against the fourth-place Pirates to clinch a playoff spot.

Tioga (14-13, 7-4) locked up the third seed with the win. The Bulldogs have the district bye on Friday before ending the regular season at district champ Muenster on Tuesday.

Nathen Bocanegra scored 14 points to go with five rebounds and five assists, Carter Scott added 12 points and 12 rebounds and Rylan Newman chipped in six points for Collinsville (10-17, 5-5), which also earned a playoff spot despite the loss and is locked into being the fourth seed.

The Pirates host Muenster on Friday night.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 46, Sam Rayburn 41

In Tom Bean, C.J. Richter scored 17 points as the fifth-place Tomcats defeated Sam Rayburn in district action.

Branson Ashlock and Alex Sanchez each finished with eight points for Tom Bean (6-19, 3-7), which hosts district co-leader Bland on Friday night.

Sam Rayburn (8-16, 3-7) dropped into a tie alongside the Tomcats in the standings with the loss.