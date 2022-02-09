Bearcats struggle from long distance in loss to Lions

WHITESBORO — When the Bearcats took the Lions to overtime in their first meeting, Whitesboro used the three-pointer as a weapon which almost propelled the Cats to an upset.

This time around that success from beyond the arc completely vanished and Ponder clinched the 10-3A crown with its 67-50 victory over second-place Whitesboro in district action.

The Bearcats missed all 19 of their three-point attempts – a 24-point swing on the scoreboard because Ponder made eight – compared to the 11 triplesthey made last time against the Lions.

“You’d better be playing a bad team to overcome 0-for-19,” WHS head coach Toby Sluder said. “When you don’t make a single one, it takes the third option of the game away. Now you’re just relying on two-pointers and free throws.

“They shot the ball a lot better than us.”

Torran Naglestad had 19 points, Jake Hermes added 12 points and Max Hinsley totaled seven points for Whitesboro (21-8, 9-3), which dropped into a second-place tie with Paradise heading into the final two games of the season.

The Bearcats, who split with the Panthers, finish by hosting S&S on Friday night and are at Pilot Point on Tuesday.

“We’ve already washed it. Gotta move on and win the next two games and get ready for the playoffs,” Sluder said.

Tyler Long hit five threes and finished with 27 points, Juke Kelley added 10 points and Javien Gonzalez chipped in nine points for Ponder (27-3, 12-0).

The Lions opened the final quarter with three buckets that crested the gap at 19 points with just under six minutes remaining.

Neither team shot well down the stretch – each side made just one basket over nearly the final five minutes but Ponder had done enough so Whitesboro never got closer than 13 on Sterling Gartin’s putback with 2:13 remaining.

Naglestad’s strong start to the third quarter made it a 32-25 margin and that ended up being as close as the Bearcats could get in the second half.

The last time Whitesboro was down by single digits came when Naglestad was fouled on a three-pointer and hit all the free throws for a 42-33 deficit in the middle of the third.

Long and Kelley did a majority of the damage that stretch Ponder’s lead to 54-41 heading to the fourth.

The Bearcats shook off their early struggles to where they were down by just seven late in the second quarter.

Ponder had a chance to really put some distance on the scoreboard when Long and Clay Akins had consecutive three-pointers in the middle of the quarter and the Lions pumped their lead to 12.

But Ponder only managed four free throws from Gonzalez in the final three-plus minutes of the half and that allowed Hinsley and Kason Williams to chip away at a deficit that ultimately ended up being 30-21 going into the break.

Ponder got out to a quick 8-2 advantage by the middle of the first quarter and the Bearcats spent the rest of the contest playing catch-up.

Hermes hit a foul-line jumper and a pair of free throws to trim the deficit to five but Ponder closed the quarter strong and was up 16-6 after the opening eight minutes.