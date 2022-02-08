Soccer Roundup — Lady Yellow Jackets shut out McKinney North

Herald Democrat

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets moved into third place with a 1-0 victory over the McKinney North Lady Bulldogs in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Denison (11-2-2, 3-1) leapfrogged Wylie East into third and with nine points is just a point behind Prosper Rock Hill for second place. The Lady Yellow Jackets play at Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

McKinney North (7-5, 2-2) dropped to fifth place with the loss.

Lovejoy 5, Sherman 0

In Lucas, the Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against first-place Lovejoy in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (3-7-1, 0-4), which trailed 3-0 at half-time, hosts The Colony on Tuesday night at Sherman High School.

Mia Reaugh scored twice to lead Lovejoy (10-0-1, 4-0).

Boys

District 10-5A

McKinney North 3, Denison 2

In Denison, Yadiel Sauceda scored the tying goal in the 62nd minute but first-place McKinney North went in front for good with five minutes left to avoid the upset bid by the Yellow Jackets in district action.

Matthew Rangel scored off an assist by Logan Voight in the 30th minute to tie the match before North got a goal for a 2-1 half-time lead and Kanyon Ives made eight saves for Denison (3-7-3, 0-3-1), which hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

McKinney North (7-3-1, 4-0) stayed three points in front of Rock Hill and Lovejoy atop the standings.

Lovejoy 3, Sherman 0

In Lucas, the Sherman Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against second-place Lovejoy in district action.

Sherman (5-5-2, 1-3) plays at The Colony on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (4-3-3, 2-0-2) had a 1-0 lead at half-time before scoring twice in the final five minutes to secure the victory.