Lovejoy eliminates Denison from playoff chase

The Lady Yellow Jackets had won two games down the stretch to make sure the final two contests of the 10-5A schedule would matter and in doing so kept chance to make the playoffs in their control.

If they won both they would get the district’s final berth. But they had to win the first of the pair to avoid elimination, something that would also guarantee no worse than a play-in.

But the Lady Jackets struggled at the free-throw line and almost all of the few baskets the Lovejoy Lady Leopards made were from beyond the three-point arc and that was enough to end Denison’s postseason hopes as Lovejoy came away with a 47-35 victory.

Lovejoy clinched the final spot despite hitting just 11 shots. Eight of them were three-pointers and the Lady Leopards balanced that by going 17-of-26 from the line.

That ended up being Denison’s downfall as the Lady Jackets were just 7-of-27 from the charity stripe. DHS made 13 baskets but only two were three-pointers.

“It’s tough when you’re 7-of-27 at the line. It starts there,” Denison head coach Jeff Green said. “It was the same thing at their place — a physical game, real methodical game. They don’t give you a chance to speed them up.”

Jade Fry had 15 points, five steals and four rebounds but made just 2-of-14 free throws and Kaelie Massenburg totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds for Denison (19-12, 4-9), which closes out its season at The Colony on Tuesday night.

Sam Basson scored 17 points, Chloe Schaeffer chipped in 12 points, Sidney Carr added nine points and Victoria LaFon grabbed 10 rebounds for Lovejoy (17-14, 5-8), which ends the regular season against Prosper Rock Hill.

Instead of playing for a postseason slot, Denison will try to get its 20th win for the fifth time in six seasons. The Lady Jackets won just five games a year ago, two coming in district play.

“You want to build a winning mentality but you also want to win the games you need to,” Green said about his first year in charge of the program. “We have everybody except Jade coming back and that’s a huge piece to lose. The future’s pretty bright. There’s positive things to look forward to. We’re going in the right direction.”

Lovejoy opened its largest lead at 40-25 with 5:21 remaining before Denison trimmed the deficit to single digits on a Fry layup with 1:04 left.

Moments later Massenburg went to the line with a chance to make it a seven-point margin but missed both attempts and Lovejoy closed out the victory.

The Lady Jackets missed seven free throws in the final two minutes to make the comeback harder on themselves.

Lovejoy entered the third quarter having made only four shots and then all five of their baskets in a seven-minute stretch were three-pointers.

Carr and Schaeffer sandwiched threes around a Fry basket to begin the period and after Massenburg tied the game at 19 on a putback, Lovejoy followed with an 8-0 burst that gave it the lead for good.

The Lady Leopards finished the quarter with 22 points and they held Denison scoreless the rest of the third after Fry’s three from the right wing with just under four minutes on the clock.

“Third quarter was the difference. Late rotating — the defense was working. They made some adjustments,” Green said.

Despite holding Lovejoy without a basket in the second quarter, Denison managed to take only a 15-13 lead into the locker room.

Linnea Maddux made a pair of free throws for the only Lovejoy points in the stanza as the Lady Leopards went up 13-7 and then were scoreless over the final 6:36.

Jada Mathews hit a three-pointer from the left wing for the first Denison points of the quarter just past the five-minute mark. The only other scoring from the home team was a steal and layin by Fry, a put back from Alyssa Rhodes and then a Fry free throw with 1:57 left in the half.

The Lady Jackets jumped out to a 5-1 lead on baskets from Fry and Massenburg but Lovejoy was able to take an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter despite going nearly five-and-a-half minutes without making a shot.

Denison didn’t build up a big enough advantage, getting only a Massenburg bucket in the final 3:24 of the frame, and the Lady Leopards came to life over the final four minutes, including threes from Basson and Schaeffer, to create the four-point margin.