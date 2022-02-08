College Roundup — Grayson baseball earns first win of the season

Herald Democrat

MOUNT PLEASANT — Albert Serrano was 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, drove in three runs, walked twice and scored four times as Grayson College picked up its first win of the season with 9-2 victory to salvage a split of a non-conference double-header at Northeast Texas Community College.

Davis Powell was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Ian Collier doubled and drove in two, Brandon Howell doubled and Devin Warner walked twice and scored for the Vikings (1-3), who compete in the Brazos Valley Tournament starting on Friday.

Grayson started the day with a 5-3 loss. Yanluis Ortiz was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked and scored twice, Warner doubled and drove in two and Dalton Beck and Powell each walked twice.

Southeastern Oklahoma State 6, East Central 2

DURANT, Okla. — Reid Rice’s first-inning grand slam propelled Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 6-2 victory and series sweep against East Central to open the season.

Rice and Seth Morrow each had two hits while Matt Miles chipped in a sac fly and Cole Canuteson threw three innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and striking out five to get the win for the Savage Storm (3-0), which hosts Northeastern State on Tuesday afternoon at Mike Metheny Field.

Basketball

Women

NTJCAC

Grayson College 66, Ranger College 54

Promise Taylor scored 17 points as Grayson College defeated Ranger College, 66-54, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium for the Lady Vikings’ fifth straight win.

Marta Duda had 16 points, Daiysha Brown added 14 points and Diaka Berete chipped in eight points for Grayson (14-9, 7-2), which plays at Hill College on Wednesday night.

GAC

Southwestern Oklahoma State 64, Southeastern Oklahoma State 50

DURANT, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists but turnovers hurt Southeastern Oklahoma State in a 64-50 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Grace Alverson hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points, Caitlin Kobiske chipped in eight points and Kentoya Woods totaled five points and seven rebounds for the Savage Storm (9-12, 7-8), which plays at Southern Arkansas on Thursday night.

Men

NTJCAC

Ranger College 111, Grayson College 105

Grayson College came up short in a shootout with Ranger College, 111-105, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

Grayson (16-7, 4-4) plays at Hill College on Wednesday night.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 87, Southwestern Oklahoma State 78

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State erased a 14-point second half deficit to earn an 87-78 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Adam Dworsky finished with 21 points and five assists, Ante Brzovic was next with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Jett Sternberger scored 16 points, going 8-of-8 at the free-throw line, Kellen Manek totaled 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Bobby Johnson added 11 points for the Savage Storm (16-4, 11-3), which plays at Southern Arkansas on Thursday night.

Softball

Arkansas Tech Invitational

Storm softball finishes with split

CONROE — Southeastern Oklahoma State closed out the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational with a split, earning a 5-0 win against Texas Woman’s before a 3-1 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma Christian.

Peyton Streetman had three hits and two RBI during the win over TWU while Kamryn Rackley, Cheyenne Mahy, and Kamarie Wallace each added two hits with Mahy, Wallace and Kyia Monahwee driving in runs.

Amberlyn Walsworth earned the win with four scoreless inning, scattering two hits and striking out four and Mahy picked up the save.

In the loss to Oklahoma Christian, Rackley had two hits and Gracie Ore drove in the run for the Savage Storm (2-4), which plays in the Arkansas-Monticello Tournament starting on Friday.