Basketball Roundup — Tom Bean girls clinch a playoff berth

TRENTON — Emma Lowing scored 16 points as third-place Tom Bean defeated fifth-place Trenton, 57-38, in District 14-2A to clinch a playoff spot with its fifth straight victory.

Emmy Pennell added 11 points, Baylee Bean chipped in eight points and Taylor Brown, Samantha Lind and Laramie Worley totaled six points apiece for Tom Bean (14-17, 7-4), which closes out the regular season by hosting district champion Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tomcats go into the finale tied with Bland for third place and a win by both teams would force a three-way tie with Wolfe City for second place.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 61, Sherman 31

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a district loss against third-place Wylie East at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman (7-23, 2-11) will close out the regular season at second-place Princeton on Tuesday night.

Wylie East (17-11, 10-3) is locked into the third seed for the playoffs.

District 10-3A

Paradise 44, S&S 39

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a district loss against Paradise that pulled the teams even in third place in the standings.

S&S (18-8, 8-5) travels to Valley View to end the regular season while Paradise (17-14, 8-5) hosts Pilot Point. If both teams win or lose, they will need to determine the third and fourth seeds for the playoffs. If one wins and the other loses, the winner will get the third seed and the loser will be the fourth seed.

Boys

District 10-5A

Wylie East 62, Sherman 58

In Sherman, the Bearcats came up just short during a district loss against Wylie East at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman (13-17, 3-8) travels to Princeton on Tuesday night.

Wylie East (13-16, 3-8) moved into a tie with the Bearcats for sixth place.

Lovejoy 69, Denison 13

In Denison, Dameon Smallwood scored five points in the Yellow Jackets’ loss against first-place Lovejoy in district action.

De’Teaurean Johnson added three points for Denison (0-24, 0-11), which plays at The Colony on Tuesday night.

Will McLaughlin scored 14 points for Lovejoy (28-3, 10-1).

District 10-3A

Paradise 58, S&S 40

In Sadler, Dylan Ridenour scored 15 points as the sixth-place Rams lost against third-place Paradise in district action.

Daymon Orr added eight point and Eli Mahan chipped in five points for S&S (10-16, 3-8), which plays at Valley View on Tuesday night.

Paradise (18-13, 9-2) will clinch a playoff spot with its next victory.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 42, Trenton 29

In Trenton, Branson Ashlock scored 14 points as Tom Bean earned a district win against Trenton.

C.J. Richter added eight points while Lucas Fitzgerald and Jason Siros chipped in six points apiece for Tom Bean (5-19, 2-7), which hosts Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.