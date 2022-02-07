College Roundup — Storm baseball starts strong; AC hoops teams lose

Herald Democrat

MELISSA — Southeastern Oklahoma State baseball opened its season with a lopsided sweep of East Central, 17-4 and 21-2, in non-conference action.

In the opener, Damon Burroughs, Richard Ware, Cameron French and Brett Gonzalez all hit two home runs apiece while Matt Miles added one as well for the second-most in a single game in team history.

French had a game-high three hits, including a triple, while Gonzalez drove in five and, Burroughs finished with three.

Gonzalez had three hits in Game 2, while Ware had a homer among his two hits and drove in four and Seth Morrow and Bryce McDermott also went deep.

McDermott and Angel Ochoa each drove in three RBI.

The two teams will close out the series at Southeastern on Monday afternoon.

Basketball

Women

SCAC

Trinity 74, Austin College 51

SAN ANTONIO — Natalie McCoy had 10 points and six rebounds during Austin College’s 74-51 loss against Trinity University in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Sarah Putnicki and Paulina Porter each added eight points and Kacie West chipped in six points for Austin College (6-13, 5-6), which hosts University of Dallas on Tuesday.

Men

SCAC

Trinity 78, Austin College 69

SAN ANTONIO — Rex King scored 18 points during Austin College’s 78-69 loss against Trinity University in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Jackson Rennie added 11 points and five rebounds, Tristan Dick scored 10 points abd Jaylyn Cleamons and Jason Jones Jr. each chipped in eight points for Austin College (5-15, 2-9), which hosts University of Dallas on Tuesday.

Softball

Arkansas Tech Invitational

Storm get swept

CONROE — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball had a pair of losses, 7-2 against No. 2 Augustana and 8-5 against No. 18 Angelo State, in the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational.

Against Augustana, Peyton Streetman and Cheyenne Mahy each collected a pair of hits while Marilyn Alvarado added a hit and an RBI.

In the loss to Angelo State, Mahy had three hits and drove in a run, Streetman chipped in two more hits and Kamarie Wallace, Lauren White, and Alvarado each posted an RBI for the Savage Storm (1-3), which ends the tournament against No. 15 Oklahoma Christian at 9 a.m. and against Texas Woman’s at 11 a.m.