Lady Cardinals take down Lady Panthers, have district title in sight

POTTSBORO — There are point totals in the scorebook the Lady Cardinals are eager to look at but they aren’t the ones across from their names.

When they flip the page over to the opponent, they want the scoring column as bare as possible.

“We’ve always had the belief that if you can play defense you can win games when you’re not making shots,” Pottsboro head coach Aaron Bates said. “We stress defense to our kids and they buy in to that. They get after it. They don’t care who scores the points for us but they care if the girl they’re guarding does.”

The Lady Cardinals had yet another outing to be proud of in that regard as the district co-leaders had a 46-31 victory over fourth-place Bells in 11-3A action.

It was the 10th straight game and 17th time in the last 18 contests that Pottsboro held an opponent under 40 points.

Palyn Reid had 22 points and eight rebounds, Brayli Simpson added nine points and Autumn Graley chipped in eight points for Pottsboro (29-4, 12-1), which closes out the regular season at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

If the Lady Cardinals win and Gunter beats third-place Whitewright, then Pottsboro and Gunter will share the district title and need to determine the top two seeds for the playoffs.

“At the start of the year, our goal was to win the district championship,” Bates said. “We have one more to go to do that. We’ll change the goal after that.”

Riley Rolen scored 11 points, Bailee Dorris added six points, eight points and four steals and Olivia Pedigo and Hannah Bondarenko chipped in five points for Bells (20-13, 8-5), which ends its regular season by hosting Howe on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers dropped to fourth, a game behind Whitewright, but if Bells beats Howe and Whitewright loses to district co-leader Gunter, then Bells and Whitewright will play a tie-breaker at Bonham on Friday to determine the third and fourth seeds.

Bells made one final push in the closing minutes and twice got within 13, the last on a Rolen layin with 1:20 remaining, but Pottsboro had done enough to avoid giving away much of its lead.

Reid scored seven of the Lady Cardinals’ nine points in the frame as she totaled 15 of her 22 points in the second half.

“She’s a player who can play inside and out,” Bates said about his standout freshman. “When they have foul trouble, she can make it really difficult to guard her.”

Graley hit a pair of free throws with just over a minute left and after Pottsboro made one final defensive stand, it ran out the clock on the victory.

Reid gave Pottsboro a 37-19 lead at the end of the third quarter when she picked up a loose rebound in a scramble and tossed it in from the left elbow as the buzzer sounded.

The Lady Cardinals were nearly up by 20 with a little over two minutes left in the quarter before consecutive buckets from Rolen helped trim the margin to 14.

But Pottsboro finished the frame strong to get back all of the lead it had lost.

Pottsboro took a 23-9 advantage into the locker room on the strength of a couple three-pointers by Simpson and the inside presence of Reid and Tessa DelaCruz, who combined for the other seven points in the frame.

“When Brayli or Aly (Malone) are hitting we’re hard to beat,” Bates said. “And when they’re both hitting we’re really hard to beat.”

The Lady Cardinals had opened a double-digit lead early in the second quarter before Dorris answered and then Rolen’s three from the top of the key at the 3:56 mark of the stanza was the only basket by Bells for nearly seven minutes.

The only time the Lady Cardinals weren’t in front was when Reid and Dorris traded free throws for a tie game at one in the first three minutes.

Bells ended the opening quarter with just one basket — a Pedigo jumper with 1:17 left in the frame — after Pottsboro forced eight turnovers in the quarter and had built an 8-1 advantage behind a three-pointer from Simpson. Graley added a layup in the final half-minute to give the home team a 10-3 lead by the end of the first.