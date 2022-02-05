Basketball Roundup — Van Alstyne girls, Whitesboro boys earn postseason spots

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE— Bailey Henderson scored 18 points as the fourth-place Van Alstyne Lady Panthers clinched a playoff spot with a 50-36 victory over the fifth-place Melissa Lady Cardinals in District 9-4A action.

Lanie Thorpe added 10 points, Kelsie Adams chipped in seven points and Kaelyn Miller totaled six points for Van Alstyne (18-13, 6-5), which ends the regular season at third-place Celina on Tuesday night. The winner will be the third seed for the playoffs.

Amerson Hoyt scored 11 points for Melissa (15-17, 5-6).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 40, Boyd 26

In Boyd, Libby Langford scored 12 points as second-place Whitesboro defeated Boyd in district action.

Olivia Hildebrand added nine points and Allison Muntz chipped in seven points for Whitesboro (26-7, 12-1), which closes out the season by hosting first-place Ponder on Tuesday.

If the Lady Bearcats win, they will split the district championship with the Lady Lions and need a tie-breaker for the top two seeds. A Ponder win means Whitesboro will be the second seed for the playoffs.

Kylie Hays scored eight points for Boyd (7-23, 2-11).

District 11-3A

Whitewright 50, Bonham 10

In Whitewright, Ashton Long scored 21 points as third-place Whitewright defeated Bonham in district action.

Whitewright (24-7, 9-4) gained sole possession of third place with the victory and Bells’ loss to Pottsboro.

The Lady Tigers end the regular season at district co-leader Gunter on Tuesday night. A Whitewright win clinches third place while a loss and a Bells win over Howe will lead to a tie-breaker game at Bonham on Friday to decide the third and fourth seeds.

Bonham (5-28, 0-13) ends its season against Leonard on Tuesday.

Gunter 45, Leonard 30

In Leonard, co-district leading Gunter earned a victory against Leonard to remain tied with Pottsboro atop the standings.

Gunter (24-8, 12-1) hosts third-place Whitewright to end the regular season on Tuesday night and a win guarantees at least a share of the district title. A Gunter win and Pottsboro loss would give the top seed to Gunter.

Blue Ridge 56, Howe 54

In Howe, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a district loss against Blue Ridge.

Howe (9-23, 3-10) will end the regular season at fourth-place Bells on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge ends its season by hosting district co-leader Pottsboro.

District 13-2A

Era 60, Tioga 32

In Tioga, the fifth-place Lady Bulldogs suffered a district loss against third-place Era.

Tioga (12-21, 3-8) ends its season at Collinsville on Tuesday night.

Era (21-10, 8-3) clinched no worse than the third seed for the playoffs.

Boys

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 55, Melissa 51

In Van Alstyne, the first-place Panthers remained undefeated in district with a victory over second-place Melissa.

Van Alstyne (24-5, 9-0) can clinch the outright district title with a victory at Celina on Tuesday.

Melissa (20-8, 7-3) will clinch a playoff spot with one more victory.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 68, Boyd 50

In Boyd, Kason Williams had 21 points, three rebounds and three assists as second-place Whitesboro defeated Boyd in district action to clinch a playoff spot.

Max Hinsley finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jake Hermes totaled 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Torran Naglestad chipped in eight points, six rebounds and four assists for Whitesboro (21-7, 9-2), which hosts first-place Ponder on Tuesday.

Boyd (15-12, 5-6) dropped into a fourth-place tie with Pilot Point.

District 11-3A

Howe 41, Blue Ridge 37, OT

In Howe, the third-place Bulldogs earned their fifth straight win with an overtime victory against fourth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Howe (12-8, 7-4) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at second-place Bells on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge (16-15, 5-6) is now tied with Pottsboro in the standings and will host the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Leonard 53, Gunter 41

In Leonard, Kenny Burkholder scored 14 points during sixth-place Gunter’s district loss to first-place Leonard.

Kaiden Pines added 11 points, Jackson Burkholder chipped in eight points and five rebounds, Brady Harris totaled five points and nine rebounds and Mason Peacock grabbed seven rebounds for Gunter (19-10, 4-7), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Bonham 52, Whitewright 49

In Whitewright, the Tigers came up just short in a district match-up against Bonham.

Whitewright (4-20, 1-10) will play at Gunter on Tuesday night.

District 13-2A

Tioga 38, Era 36

In Tioga, the third-place Bulldogs came away with a district victory over fifth-place Era.

Tioga (13-13, 6-4) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at fourth-place Collinsville on Tuesday night or an Era loss to Muenster.