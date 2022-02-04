Storm men's tennis picked fourth in MIAA-South preseason poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State men's tennis will head into the spring portion of its schedule picked to finish fourth in the highly-competitive South Division of the MIAA conference according to the league's preseason poll.

The Savage Storm finished with 12 points, just one behind Harding. Southern Arkansas was the preseason favorite with eight first-place votes while Ouachita Baptist checked in second with the remaining first-place nod.