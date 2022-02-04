Austin College names Gregory women's soccer coach

Herald Democrat

Austin College has named Kevin Gregory as its new head women's soccer coach, athletics director David Norman has announced.

"I would like to thank David Norman and President Steven O'Day for affording me the opportunity to return to Texas and lead the women's soccer program at Austin College," said Gregory. "I knew the fit was right as soon as I stepped on campus, and I am very grateful to represent and be a part of this great community."

Gregory was the head coach at Bluffton University, located in Bluffton, Ohio, since 2018. During the 2019 season the program had its highest conference finish since 2011.

"This is an extremely exciting moment for me," said Gregory. "I am very much looking forward to growing the 'Roos soccer program and helping our student-athletes the best they can be both on and off the field."

Gregory is a 2013 graduate of Hendrix College, where he was a four-year starter for the Warriors and also served as a team captain at Hendrix, and later received his master's degree from Texas State University in 2015.

After graduating from Hendrix, Gregory served as the assistant coach for both the men's and women's programs at his alma mater. Gregory's father Don was the longest tenured men's soccer coach at Southwestern University.

"We're excited to welcome Kevin to the Austin College community," said Norman. "With his experience as an NCAA Division III student-athlete and coach, he brings an understanding of what it takes to excel both in the classroom and on the field. Along with that, his familiarity with both the SCAC and the Texas soccer landscape make him an ideal fit for the Austin College family."