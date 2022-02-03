Winter storm leaves RRFF Fly-Tying Extravaganza in limbo

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

As another February winter storm drops snow, ice, hazardous travel, and arctic cold on Texomaland, a local fly fishing group is keeping a nervous eye to the sky and to area roads.

That group, of course, is the Red River Fly Fishers who have been planning this weekend’s Red River Rendezvous Fly Tying Extravaganza for many months.

That annual event, which can draw a few dozen fly tying and fly fishing enthusiasts in good years, has long been scheduled for Feb. 4-5, 2022 at Eisenhower State Park’s Recreation Hall near the currently snow and ice covered shoreline of Lake Texoma.

Keep in mind that the RRFF group had been greatly anticipating this year’s return engagement for the Fly Tying Extravaganza after it was postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that was before this week’s winter storm, which has left the Extravaganza in a bit of weather map limbo as of of press time on Thursday morning.

“We are monitoring the weather conditions and will make a decision on whether or not to postpone the Red River Rendezvous by Thursday (February 3) evening,” stated the group’s website (www.RRFF.org). “We will post updates here.”

If the Extravaganza does somehow go on as scheduled, the event’s fly tying setup is supposed to be today from 2-7 p.m. If that indeed takes place, dinner was to be provided, but fly tiers will need to bring their own drinks.

If the event goes on as scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, the day’s fly tying extravaganza — which has often attracted some of the sport’s biggest names in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana — was supposed to run tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Again, breakfast and lunch were to be provided, but drinks were not.

If the event occurs this weekend, admission is $5 for adults, although children 12 and under are admitted for free. If you have an annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department state park admission’s pass for 2022, that will get you through the door too.

For information on the RRFF Fly Tying Extravaganza and updated information about whether or not it gets postponed this weekend, please visit the Red River Fly Fisher’s website today at www.rrff.org.