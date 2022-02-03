Tunnel vision: Realignment focus falls on Sherman, Denison, Howe and S&S

For the first time in a couple of realignment cycles, there turned out to be some major surprises for Texoma teams when the University Interscholastic League released its districts for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The continued growth across the state led to a domino effect for several schools in Grayson County, perhaps none bigger than the Sherman Bearcats.

Among the other schools which learned their fate over the next two years to see something unexpected included the Denison Yellow Jackets, the S&S Rams and the local 2A volleyball squads — Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean and Whitewright — that all received automatic entry into the playoffs.

When the UIL released the classification cutoffs and diving lines for football divisions late last year, a couple Texoma schools knew they were moving – for instance: Whitewright would be dropping down to Class 2A for all sports while Howe and Collinsville learned their football teams would be moving down in divisions. The Bulldogs went from 3A Division I to Division II and the Pirates were going from 2A Division I to Division II.

But when it came to the new districts, both for football and other sports, Sherman and Denison were placed with a bunch of unfamiliar faces.

The Bearcats were the biggest local football beneficiary as they moved into District 6-5A (I), where it is the lone non-Frisco ISD program in a nine-team group that has Frisco, Centennial, Heritage, Lebanon Trail, Liberty, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland.

Sherman avoided going back out to East Texas with the likes of recent opponents Longview and Tyler in a group that now includes Lufkin among its members. McKinney North was put with that district but Sherman was able to avoid the long trips by being sent in the opposite direction.

"My reaction was relief we don't have to drive all over Texas. The travel's fantastic," Sherman head coach Corey Cain said. "I have zero expectations when it comes to realignment because you never know until it actually comes out and see what it looks like.

"There's some really good football in Frisco. I think four of those teams won nine games last year.

Denison was put into a slightly smaller district than it has been recently, going from nine teams to eight, and six of the schools are new to 7-5A (II). Lovejoy and Princeton are the holdovers with Crandall, Greenville, Melissa, Mesquite Poteet and Terrell joining.

“That’s why it’s a guess,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “I think realignment should bring change. Sometimes the districts can get stale. This is fresh.”

For Sherman and Denison’s other sports, the path to the playoffs is a little easier. The current eight-team 10-5A, now 13-5A, will still have the two rivals as well as Lovejoy, McKinney North and Princeton but lost Wylie East, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill and only added Greenville and Melissa.

“I thought our non-football sports did really well,” Whitson said. “All of our sports go in thinking they have a chance at the playoffs and that’s all you can ask.”

Van Alstyne’s second cycle as a 4A football program put the Panthers in a slightly larger district, going from a five-team loop to one with seven, and a shift back to Region II from Region I. Aubrey, Krum and Sanger stayed with VA while Celina moved up to Division I and Bridgeport, Farmersville and Gainesville were added.

For its other sports, Van Alstyne was placed with Anna, Aubrey, Carrollton Ranchview, Celina and Frisco Panther Creek.

In Class 3A, the football decisions in Division I saw almost no changes for Whitesboro and Pottsboro.

The Bearcats’ current group in 4-3A (I) — Boyd, Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point and Ponder — was the same except for Bowie moving out of the district while the Cardinals’ lone change in 5-3A (I) was the expected drop of Howe to Division II from returning opponents Bonham, Commerce, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Emory Rains and Winnsboro.

In Division II, S&S was the team which was affected the most as it was sent back to a western-based District 6-3A (II) to be with Callisburg, Henrietta, Holliday, Valley View and City View.

The move by the Rams changed the look of the current 8-3A (II), which was already losing Whitewright to 2A. Howe, as expected, dropped into that open slot but S&S’ shift makes it just a six-team district of Bells, Gunter, Howe, Blue Ridge, Leonard and Lone Oak. Gunter and S&S had been in a west district before moving into 8-3A (II) last realignment.

For the area 3A schools for the other sports, there were no changes to the current 10-3A where S&S and Whitesboro reside while the only change to 11-3A was the drop of Whitewright — the other seven teams that includes Bells, Gunter, Pottsboro and Howe stay together.

Whitewright’s move helped shape things in a couple of ways in Class 2A. From a football standpoint, the Tigers were grouped with holdovers Tioga, Tom Bean, Alvord and Trenton in District 6-2A (I) with Nocona being added after Lindsay and Collinsville moved down to Division II.

“It’s what we expected,” Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins said. “That’s what all the predictions out there had.”

The volleyball landscape in 2A received a major overhaul as 1A programs were put into their own classification and not part of combined 1A/2A districts before splitting in separate brackets for the playoffs.

That means all of the local 2A volleyball programs — Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean and Whitewright — automatically advance to the postseason because they were placed in four-team districts: 10-2A is the first three mentioned with Lindsay while Whitewright is in 11-2A with Sam Rayburn, Trenton and Wolfe City.

Collinsville football ended up in a wide-ranging district after going down to 2A Division II. Lindsay went with the Pirates into District 8-2A (II), which includes Celeste, Chico, Era, Muenster and Santo.

For 2A basketball, the area teams saw almost no movement. District 13-2A remained Collinsville, Tioga, Alvord, Chico, Era, Lindsay and Muenster; Whitewright is the lone change in District 14-2A with holdovers Celeste, Honey Grove, Sam Rayburn, Bland, Trenton and Wolfe City.

The Class 2A districts for baseball and softball will be released at a later date.

