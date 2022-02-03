J.B. Webb — Barney and Goober on the lake again

Herald Democrat

With the weather we have had lately there isn’t much to talk about fishing-wise. Hardly anyone is going out.

Monday morning I was headed for the boat ramp with Ginger. It was peaceful and the water was like a mirror. I called Goober to see if he wanted to go fishing. I got a yes and told him to come on down to the ramp. He was to call me when he got there and I’d come back and pick him up.

I fished close to the ramp so I could get back as soon as he arrived. He showed up and after putting him and his fishing gear in the boat we took off. It wasn’t bad moving slowly but as we went to running it got a little cool.

I could only see the gulls and loons out in the mouth of Little Mineral over deep water. The water temperature has finally got in my preferred winter fishing range.

I headed out to my first stop. There were no birds working or loons to be seen. That is what I look for this time of year. The idea of going fishing is to catch a fish. We started on a reliable bank I like to fish.

After a long pass and then another back with no hits, I moved. I think it was just too pretty Monday for the fish with a bluebird sky, warm temperature, a little wind and clear water.

Stop No. 2 was also dead, No. 3 was home to that big smallmouth I caught a couple of weeks ago and it was empty too. I moved to stop No. 4 that is only good when it gets graveyard cold.

Goober caught a Kentucky on his fourth or fifth cast. As he released it our hopes got high; I missed a fish and that was it. We fished there a while longer and never got another bite.

Moving one more time before we went in, we were fishing and I broke my Road Runner off. Charlie made a long cast and went over the roof of a boathouse and thought he was hung up. He gives it a hard yank and thought he got it loose but neither one of us saw where his lure went.

He cranked up the line and said he was hung again. Still on my knees I asked him if I needed to move the Boat. He was pumping away and said he couldn’t see where it was hung at. I was looking also while tying on another Road Runner. I didn’t have my glasses and trying to put the little line in the little hook eye with a little wave action was rather difficult.

Then I caught something out of my eye by my knee, yep it was his lure in the carpet — it had been at my knee all of the time. Put us together in a boat and trouble generally follows. I have to give him the honors as he did catch a bass and I didn’t.

We went to my house and visited the Rusty Moose Saloon. Susan was sitting in it with the music going and holding the Webb's’ new child peaches. One Goldie wasn’t enough. Charlie doesn’t drink so I got him a bottle of water and me a cold one. I got out a gallon of the best peanuts you will ever eat and changed the music to my old country collection for real music.

Today’s kids and young adults would likely put their hands over their ears and go running when these songs started playing. I have selected Western songs from 1924 to the early 80s. Charlie likes music that tells a story; he said some of these almost made him cry and this old Mule loves all of them.

I thought Susan was going to fall out of the chair laughing when we began telling stories of us running around together before we went to work for the Sherman Fire Dept. Charlie said I was responsible for everything we did wrong. It’s nice to be recognized.

This Saturday the Little Dixie Bass Club is planning on holding their second tournament of 2022. It is going to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. It’s set for Catfish Bay, With the weather forecast we have you might want to check with the tournament director and see if they move it.

Stay warm — all that wood I cut and split this year is burning well. A warm fire, good wine, some crown and our two children is a great way to get through this. Stay warm and be careful. I need my readers.