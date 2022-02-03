Grayson County gun deer proposal moves forward

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

While there’s no official press release just yet that announces proposed changes for the 2022-23 hunting and fishing seasons across Texas, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is apparently pulling the trigger on a long talked about proposal that seeks to make another run at bringing a gun deer season to Grayson County.

Such a proposal has arisen on several occasions earlier in the 21st century, and each time previously, robust public hearings, local resident reaction, and political pressure has seen the proposals fail to pass.

What will happen in 2022? Who knows, but the regulatory process will likely produce more of the same with lots of Grayson County reaction and strong opinions being voiced. Already, social media is showing some of that, something that really didn’t play much a role in previous decisions.

Add in the current election season that is ongoing locally and statewide, and there are also likely to be some politicians voicing their thoughts on the issue one way or the other.

Also in the mix for 2022 is the involvement of other counties (Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall), which have seasons like what is found here in Grayson County.

Because of all of the above, it will not be surprising if some interesting public hearings lie ahead in the weeks to come before the Commission adopts next year’s hunting and fishing regulations package later in the spring.

With the regulatory process now apparently off and running, here’s what the TPWD website (https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/meetings/2022/0127/agenda/work_session/#ex12a) shows from the work session minutes of last week’s Commission meeting in Austin:

“The department received a petition for rulemaking requesting that firearms be made lawful for use during the general season in Collin, Dallas, Grayson, and Rockwall counties. Under current rule, harvest in the affected counties is restricted to archery equipment only.

“The season in Grayson County was closed in 1961 for reasons that the department is not able to determine. With the establishment of the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in 1983, the commission in 1984 authorized an archery-only season restricted to the refuge. In 1999 the department expanded the archery-only season countywide at the request of landowners and hunters, and harvest has remained restricted to archery equipment since that time.

“In 2010 the harvest regulations in effect in Grayson County were implemented in Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall counties (which had been closed for many years) at the request of State Representative Jodie Laubenberg and a finding that allowing take by archery only would not result in depletion or waste.”

The TPWD website goes on to add: “The department has determined that there is no biological reason for restricting the means of take for white-tailed deer in Collin, Dallas, Grayson, and Rockwall counties, which is supported by department harvest, population, and habitat data. The majority of the four counties are encompassed within a single Deer Management Unit (DMU 21) and have habitat and deer population characteristics similar to the DMUs surrounding DMU 21.

“Take of white-tailed deer with a firearm is allowed in the surrounding DMUs. Therefore, the proposed amendment would implement similar harvest regulations in Collin, Dallas, Grayson, and Rockwall counties, consisting of an archery-only season, early and late youth seasons, a general season in which all lawful means may be used, and four “does days” at Thanksgiving (during which antlerless deer may be harvested without a permit, which is in effect in surrounding counties with similar population dynamics, habitat, and harvest pressure).

“The bag limit would be four deer, no more than two bucks and no more than two antlerless and the “antler restriction rule” would be implemented (to be lawful for take, a buck must have at least one unbranched antler or an inside spread of 13 inches or greater and no person is allowed to take more than one buck with an inside spread of 13 inches or greater).

“Additionally, the proposed amendment would require all harvested deer in all seasons to be reported to the department via the department’s internet or mobile application within 24 hours of take, which is necessary at least in the short term for the department to monitor and evaluate the effects of the new harvest rule on local populations.”

As the regulations process for this year begins, stay tuned for more details and information on this proposal as it becomes available.