Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Calendar

Through Feb. 6 – Oklahoma white-fronted goose season.

Through Feb. 13 – Texas West Zone light and dark goose season.

Through Feb. 13 – Oklahoma light and dark goose seasons.

Through Feb. 15 – Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 27 – Texas quail hunting season.

Through March 13 – Texas East Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 14-March 13 – Texas West Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 14-March 30 – Oklahoma Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 1 - Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers at the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, visit www.rrff.org .

Feb. 5 – 2022 Red River Fly Fisher’s “Red River Rendezvous” at the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park.

Feb. 5-6 – Bassmaster Kayak Series tournament at Lake Fork. For info, visit www.bassmaster.com .

Feb. 19 – 23rd annual Youth Trout Derby at Denison's Waterloo Lake Park Pond. For information, visit www.CityofDenison.com/parksrec or call (903) 465-2720. during business hours.

Feb. 19 – Red River Valley Ducks Unlimited Dinner at the Gainesville Civic Center.

Feb. 19-24 – Bass Pro Tour Stage Two tournament in Quitman, Texas at Lake Fork. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

Feb. 26-27 – 5th annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival at the Mesquite Convention Center. For information, visit https://txflyfishingfestival.org .

Feb. 27 - Fourth TPWD trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 27 - TPWD trout stocking at Sherman’s Pebblebrook Community Park Pond.

March 4-6 – 52nd Bassmaster Classic on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

Notes

With big bass season off and running in January, red-hot O.H. Ivie produced another Legacy Class largemouth bass to close out the first month of the 2022 Toyota ShareLunker season. TPWD reports in a news release that Brett Cannon of Willis, Texas, who reeled in ShareLunker 593 back in 2021, got back on the program’s leaderboard on Thursday Jan. 27 to become the second angler this season to catch a Legacy Lunker in back-to-back campaigns. Josh Jones, who caught two ShareLunkers a year ago, brought 14.13-pound ShareLunker 612 into his boat earlier in the month, also at O.H. Ivie again….TPWD says that the month of January saw six total ShareLunkers caught by anglers from across the nation, five of which were from O.H. Ivie that boasted 12 in 2021. The six Lunkers last month also outpaced last year’s January total of four in a season that eventually produced 23 ShareLunkers at 10 different lakes across the state. Last year’s effort was the most during a January-through-March timespan since the 1995 ShareLunker season, which produced 27 fish for the long-running TPWD program. FYI, last year, five of the 23 ShareLunker entries were greater than 15 pounds. So far this season, one fish has already bested the 15-pound mark...The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has reported in a news release that invasive quagga mussels have been detected for the first time in the Lone Star State. The release indicates that the quagga mussel discovery was made by National Park Service (NPS) staff at the International Amistad Reservoir in the Rio Grande basin along the Texas-Mexico border near Del Rio. According to TPWD, quagga mussels are a close relative of the zebra mussel, which has invaded 33 Texas lakes across six river basins since it was first introduced in Texas in Lake Texoma in 2009. In addition to being the first detection of quagga mussels in Texas waters, this is also the first finding of any invasive mussel species in the Rio Grande basin…“This detection of invasive quagga mussels is a very unfortunate first for Texas,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species, in the news release. “Quagga mussels can inhabit greater depths and are also able to settle on soft substrates like mud or sand in addition to hard surfaces like rock or infrastructure—unlike zebra mussels—meaning they can colonize more of the lake.”…Obviously, given the depth that quagga mussels can live in, the discovery of this invasive species is not welcome news in Texas. “Quagga mussels are very prolific and can form larger populations that can have greater effects on the lake ecosystem overall, especially in deep lakes,” McGarrity said in the news release. “Even the lakes that already have zebra mussels are at risk of having quagga mussels introduced and monitoring of these lakes for signs of quagga mussels will be necessary.”… The 2022 professional bass fishing season kicked off last weekend at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. Cold water, a day so windy that it scrubbed a round of competition, and the time of the year weren’t enough to keep Michael Neal from living up to his nickname of being the “Real Deal.” The reigning Bass Pro Tour Angler of the Year won his second event in fourth months with a final day effort of 25-pounds, 5-ounce limit that included an 8-pound, 9-ounce kicker fish. lived up to his nickname. Today, he once again was the “Real Deal.” All of that enabled Neal to grab his second major title in recent weeks as he won the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me event on Sam Rayburn and claimed the event’s $102,500 top prize. “It’s all momentum,” said Neal in a press release. “Winning Angler of the Year and then my first tournament in a catch-all-you-can-catch format (the Bass Pro Tour event on St. Clair) and now winning my first five-fish format event. It’s just momentum.” Obviously, the momentum worked in the five-fish event that is the former FLW Tour. And Neal was obviously comfortable in that format. “I think coming back to the circuit where I got my start, it’s come full circle. This one might be the most special of the three.”… The Bass Pro Tour kicks off its 2022 season next week with the B&W Trailer Hitches Stage One event on Caney Creek, Lake D'Arbonne, and Bussey Brake water bodies near West Monroe, La. The BPT cancelled the first day of practice yesterday and extended the practice period for anglers through today because of the winter weather pushing through the southern U.S. But as of now, the event will begin on schedule on Saturday, Feb. 5. For details, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com… Thursday marked the first day of the St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Kissimmee Chain, Florida. At press time, Cole Sands had the unofficial Day One lead at five fish tipping the scales at 15-pounds, 1-ounce. For full coverage, visit www.bassmaster.com...

Hunting Reports

Duck season ended with some good shooting in places last weekend. Once again, Dakota Stowers’ North Texas Outfitters Group found some good limit and near limit shooting on the final weekend due to some serious scouting chores. The NTO bunch found a banded Canada goose in one shoot, filmed a good television episode for Alps Outdoors, and saw a group of 300 lesser Canada geese land at 10-yards. Bag limits had mallards, pintails, gadwalls, teal, divers, and Canada geese in them on the NTO shoots out near Wichita Falls and Waurika, Okla….Meanwhile, traveling east along the Red River to Choctaw County in southeastern Oklahoma, Doug Rodgers, his son Evan, and some friends ended the season with a bang at B.C. Wetlands. Rodgers said the shoot they experienced was nothing short of epic: “We finished the season strong and our group harvested 30 ducks before 9:30 a.m. last weekend. It was probably the best duck hunt I’ve ever experienced anyplace, including in Arkansas. They were dive bombing us and wouldn’t quit hitting the decoy spread.”…Rodgers said that their final weekend bag limits included mallards, wood ducks, and green-winged teal on the SE Oklahoma timber shoot…While those good hunts were reported to end the 2021-22 season, other reports weren’t as glowing and some hunters struggled once again to find decent duck shooting. Some hunters and guides described the season as a long grind and among the most difficult ones they have experienced…Looking ahead to next fall and winter, duck hunters start hoping and praying that the drought in southern Canada and the northern U.S. will start going away and that breeding conditions will improve from last year’s very dry spring…On the hunting season front, there is still some late goose hunting in Oklahoma and the Texas West Zone, along with quail seasons continuing into parts of this month on both sides of the Red River….There’s also small game hunting opportunities for rabbits and squirrels, something that you’ll see a story or two about in the weeks to come…

Fishing Reports

Anglers, keep in mind that all fishing reports this week came before the arrival of the arctic cold front and winter storm currently sweeping across Oklahoma and Texas. In addition to dangerous on-the-water conditions and difficult travel today and some of this weekend, most reports will change greatly after this early February siege of snow, ice, and bitter cold…At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 45-48 degrees; and the lake is 1.00 feet low. Guide John Blasingame of Adventure Texoma Outdoors tells TPWD that the striped bass are good in 18-25 feet of water on structure. Use Alabama-rigs and in open water, use swimbaits and dead-sticking to bring in larger fish…On the Oklahoma side of Texoma, ODWC game warden Garrett Beam says that striper fishing has been good this past week. The Bryan County warden says that striped bass are good on Alabama-rigs, flukes, live bait, live shad, sassy shad and slabs along channels, main lake and points. Stripers are being caught right now dead-sticking. They are being caught north of the Roosevelt Bridge and on the eastern part of the lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, stink bait and sunfish along channels, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on live shad near the oil rigs in the flats. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and PowerBait around brush structure, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are being caught right now on docks and near brush piles…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temp is 50 degrees; and the lake is 01.01 feet low. TPWD says that bitter cold weather is forecasted and the fish should move to deeper water. White bass continue to be fair on silver spoons leading up the cold front. Crappie are slow on transitioning towards the upcoming springtime spawn…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temp is 52 degrees; and the lake is 6.36 feet low as repair work continues on the dam. TPWD says that guides Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman both report a slow bass bite due to the weather. Low water is also an issue as the work on the reservoir’s dam continues. For those who do get out, Viper XP jigs in purple passion are good in 5-7 feet of water around creeks and big wooded areas. Z-man Chatterbaits are also working in the same areas when worked slowly. Suspending jerkbaits have also produced some success near points in 6-8 feet of water…Meanwhile, Lake Fork crappie are good scattered in 35-40 feet of water as they start pushing north in the lake towards shallower spawning areas. Guide Jacky Wiggins tells TPWD that minnows are producing the best bite, with some catches on jigs also taking place…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC reports that fishing for rainbow trout is excellent on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons fished along stream channels and near rocks…On the Upper Texas Gulf Coast, TPWD says that anglers should be aware that this week’s big cold front with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and colder weather is going to affect the coastal fishing action. TPWD says that black drum, redfish, and a few sheepshead mixed in, are holding in the river near Bessie Heights and are biting on shrimp and Carolina-rigs. Flounder are starting to move into the river as well…On the Middle Coast at Port O'Connor, guide Capt. Marty Medford of Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime tells TPWD that the cold weather may have an effect on fishing in the next several days, but up until the front, the big jetties are holding the fish. Sheepshead are excellent for those anglers using live shrimp. Redfish are good on voodoo root beer shrimp. Black drum are good on dead shrimp. Trout are slow…And finally, down south on the Lower Coast at South Padre Island and Port Isabel, guide Capt. Lou Austin tells TPWD that redfish rule the day right now. Limits are coming along to the north of the island. Trout, redfish, sheepshead, and mangrove snapper are hitting on the drop-offs near the grain docks at the end of the Brownsville Channel. Capt. Austin tells TPWD that the fish are biting glow with chartreuse tail baits. Right now, the live bait is off on the southern coast…

Tip of the Week

Big bass season is off to another blazing start in Texas with six ShareLunker Legacy Class bass being caught last month! If you catch the bass of a lifetime over the next few weeks, consider helping ensure future bass fishing success across the state of Texas by participating in the annual TPWD Toyota ShareLunker program. According to TPWD, anglers who catch a 13-pound or better bass during the first three months of the season (Jan. 1 through March 31) can loan their big bass to TPWD for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers can call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 until April 1.