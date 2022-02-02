Whitesboro's Hermes has a home at Harding

WHITESBORO — Jake Hermes spent the early part of his high school career focused on throwing passes. By the end of his senior year, he was a dynamic pass-catcher helping the Bearcats to the best season in school history.

Hermes will look to continue that type of production at the next level after he signed his letter of intent to play for Harding University.

He chose the Division II program over Southeastern Oklahoma State and Evangel University, which is located in Springfield, Mo.

“It was stressful figuring out where I wanted to go,” Hermes said. “I had a great visit, even before I got to the football facilities. That’s where I knew I was supposed to be.”

Hermes had 46 catches for 839 yards and 13 touchdowns and was named first-team all-district as a senior, coming up with big plays as Whitesboro made it all the way to the region final for the first time.

“The big run definitely helped me,” Hermes said. “I played really well in the playoffs.”

The Bearcats rode a six-game winning streak to that point before losing against District 4-3A (I) rival and eventual state runner-up Brock.

Whitesboro ended 9-5, which was a win total only surpassed by a 10-2 mark in 2013 and matched during the 2017 season.

“It’s really special. To see those teams before us and how we had the best season, it was so special to be a part of it,” Hermes said. “We made it our goal to be the best team to come through here. Once we got to the playoffs, it was to see how far we could go.”

Before becoming the main target for Mac Harper, Hermes was battling his cousin for the starting quarterback position.

They split snaps during a 4-6 campaign with Hermes throwing for 382 yards and two TDs, running for a pair more and having just three catches for 58 yards.

“I’m definitely glad we had that battle because I think it made him better and I moved to a spot that made us better as a team,” Hermes said.

During his sophomore year it was another QB battle — this time with Cade Acker — that Hermes was trying to win. He contributed 208 yards and a TD passing, another two touchdowns on the ground and had just a single catch for four yards.

Harding went 11-2 overall this past season, and 10-1 in the Great American Conference to capture the GAC title, and reached the second round of the NCAA Playoffs before a loss against Northwest Missouri State.

It was the eighth time in the last nine seasons with nine or more wins and the fourth in the last five years with at least 10 victories. Since joining the GAC in 2011, the Bison have made the NCAA Playoffs seven times, reaching the national semifinals in 2017 and the quarterfinals in 2016.