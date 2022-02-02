Sherman earns shutout over Denison in 10-5A play

In their first couple of district matches, the Sherman Bearcats got off to good starts but had nothing to show for it and eventually were forced to play catch-up in a pair of losses.

Thanks to an early goal by Garrett Wilkens that Luis Terrazas made stand up with several saves, Sherman held off the rival Denison Yellow Jackets for a 1-0 victory in 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

“When you have a game like this where we need a win and it’s against your rivals, I knew I didn’t have to get them up for it,” first-year SHS head coach Matt Ellis said. “We played well in our first two district games and I think North and Rock Hill are going to be near the top of the district. I don’t know where we’re at in terms of district. We’re all learning together.”

Sherman (5-4-2, 1-2-0) is scheduled to host Lovejoy on Friday while Denison (3-6-3, 0-2-1) is slated to travel to McKinney North, pending the severity of the weather expected to hit the area this week.

The Jackets made a late push for the tying goal and had three chances in the final 10 minutes but the Bearcats made the plays on defense to earn the shutout.

Ruben Delarosa had a 40-yard free kick which landed at the end line and wasn’t playable before he attempted a shot from around 30 yards away that went just wide of the left post with six minutes remaining.

One last free kick from 20 yards away on the right side was cleared by Sherman and the Cats were able to keep the Jackets from any other opportunities in the closing two minutes.

Victor Paulin and Paxson Wecker tried to extend the Bearcats’ advantage early in the second half but came up empty.

The first opportunity after the break for the Yellow Jackets was on Logan Voight’s point-blank blast from the right side that Terrazas turned away with 26:22 remaining.

Just moments later Wecker had an almost identical opportunity which Kanyon Ives was able to stop.

Just inside of 15 minutes, Delarosa took a free kick around 25 yards from the Sherman goal and Adrian Paulin was able to block a shot off a short pass, leading to a quick counter by the Cats.

Adrian Paulin ended up being in position near the top of the box and his shot bounced away after it hit a defender.

Sherman took a 1-0 lead into halftime when it put together the first push of offense after an opening eight-minute stretch where neither side had a shot on goal.

The Bearcats made the most of theirs as Wilkens knocked a shot into the bottom left corner of the net with a little more than 31 minutes to go until intermission.

“It was huge for us to get that lead. They’re well-organized on defense, have only given up four goals in three district matches,” Ellis said. “Breaking that early lull was massive.”

Ives cut down a couple of passes Sherman attempted to get through the box and also notched a save on a header by Victor Escobedo and Isai Guerrero rocketed the rebound high over the crossbar in the five minutes after the Cats went ahead.

Wecker made a run which forced Ives to come out for a diving stop near the middle of the first half.

Denison struggled to put together an attack for the first half of the first half before Delarosa’s free kick from beyond midfield forced Terrazas to make a play on it.

With 16 minutes left until the break, Jose Contreras had a shot from 30 yards go wide left and then a minute later Anthony Cruz’s blast from about 25 yards sailed wide right.

Terrazas made a save off a Denison corner with five and half minutes on the clock and the Yellow Jackets pushed to get the equalizer right before the half.

Asher Wagner made a run up the left side but Terrazas had a diving save with 3:20 showing and then two minutes later Yadiel Sauceda came up with a turnover in the box but his quick shot deflected off a defender and bounced outside the left post to keep Sherman in front.

“I was almost proud they were disappointed with how we finished the half. We were fortunate to keep the lead,” Ellis said. “We realized that wasn’t good enough.”