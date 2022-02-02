Sherman celebrates several signings

There were plenty of reasons to celebrate across several sports at Sherman as eight members of the Class of 2022 signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers within the Lone Star State and beyond.

Three members of the football team announced their future plans as wide receiver Elijah Chapman is headed to Texas Wesleyan, long snapper Jack Johnson picked East Central and lineman Tavian Scruggs selected West Texas A&M after the Bearcats went 4-6 this past fall.

Chapman chose the NAIA program over East Central. He finished with 28 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns with a TD run this season, including a Hail Mary as time expired to beat Mount Pleasant, and was honorable mention all-district. As a junior he totaled 19 catches for 228 yards and two TDs. During his sophomore season he chipped in eight catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas Wesleyan went 7-3 this past season and 7-2 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

“Even though I’ll be a freshman, planning on going in and starting there, holding myself accountable,” Chapman said.

Johnson, who spent the past two years as the Sherman long snapper and was honorable mention all-district as a senior, picked East Central over McPherson, Kansas Wesleyan and Rippon College, which is in Wisconsin.

“Distance was a factor but also my family went to East Central so I wanted to go there as well,” Johnson said. “I think around sophomore year this was what I wanted to do to be able to play in college. You always have to be prepared — whether it’s one or three snaps in a game; that’s okay with me as long as we win.”

Scruggs was a two-year starter on the offensive line and earned second-team all-district accolades as a senior. He chose West Texas A&M over East Central and Southeastern Oklahoma State.

“I think they want me at tackle but I might get a shot at defensive end,” Scruggs said. “That’s something that is intriguing.”

Part of the recruiting pitch came from a former Bearcat, Gage Smith, who is on the Buffaloes roster.

“That was definitely a factor,” Scruggs said. “How the coaches acted and carried themselves and overall I liked the campus.”

Samantha Graham was a four-year starter for the volleyball team and was a second-team all-district selection, helping the Lady Bearcats to their last playoff appearance during her freshman year, before being named first-team all-district for her final three seasons.

She won’t be heading far as she chose to play for Austin College, which went 20-11 this past season and reached the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

“I just really liked the community at Austin College. I liked the coaches and the players,” Graham said.

Brandy Moran is in the middle of her third season as a starter for the soccer team. She signed with LeTourneau University, which went 3-13-2 this past fall.

“I’ve been taking to LeTourneau since my sophomore year,” Moran said. “They’re a very welcoming group. I visited a couple schools and LeTourneau made me feel at home more than the others.”

Moran has been a second-team all-district choice and an honorable mention all-district pick. The Lady Bearcats just got district action underway late last month.

“All the good memories I’ve made, especially this season, it’s a tight-knit group,” Moran said. “It’s hard to realize that it’s coming to an end.”

Paige McMahan is preparing for the final stretch of her last season in the pool when she signed to swim for McMurry University, which she chose over Trinity.

“Just after meeting with them, I felt they wanted me as an athlete and a student,” McMahan said. “It just felt right. It was the perfect fit.”

She has been an all-district selection in all four years and made it to the regional meet each season as well, with her last appearance coming early next week as part of the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

“It’s my passion. If I wasn’t swimming in college I’d be doing it recreationally,” McMahan said. “I think it really sunk in when I saw that I had the times to continue into college.”

A pair of baseball players made their college decisions just weeks before they were set to kick off their final seasons.

Landon Gutierrez is a three-year starter for the Cats, serving as a pitcher and infielder. He is headed to Northern Oklahoma College after picking the junior college over Murray State and Clarendon.

“I went to a camp and they offered me right away,” Gutierrez said. “Their atmosphere was good. The program is really successful.”

The Jets went 32-24 last season and have three National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series appearances in the past six years, including winning their first title in 2019, a year after placing third.

“I want to go to a place that’s winning — the standards get held higher and you get pushed more.”

Even though an injury limited his availability as a pitcher last season, Gutierrez is ready to go this season and beyond.

“I thought I was going to go to college for pitching,” said Gutierrez, who plays third for Sherman. “They’ll give me a chance to play both.”

Landen Brand is a two-year starter who is slated to man first base this spring. He chose Cairn University, which is located in Langhorne Manor, Penn., over the College of the Desert.

Cairn went 11-9 last season with an appearance in the Colonial States Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

“They reached out to me and made me feel welcome,” Brand said. “I did some research online and figured it out to where I was comfortable with my choice.”

Brand, who also pitches, will get a chance on the mound for the Highlanders.

“I wanted to go somewhere I could do both,” Brand said. “They’re going to give me that opportunity to do both and that’s big for me.”