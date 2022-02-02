Gunter football duo heads to the next level

GUNTER — After being key cogs in the recent machine that has been the Tigers football program, Kaden Rigsby and Cole Lemons came up just short of the finish they hoped for to close out their high school careers.

Serving as backups on the 2019 state championship squad, Lemons and Rigsby became mainstays over the past two seasons and now move to the next level after signing their letters of intent.

Lemons is headed to Stephen F. Austin, choosing the FCS program over Sam Houston State and Tarleton State, while Rigsby picked Friends University, deciding on the NAIA program in Wichita, Kan. over Hendrix College and Bethel.

Rigsby, who also helped the baseball team reach the state semifinals last spring and had offers from Hardin-Simmons and Webster University for that sport, missed the final nine games of Gunter’s run to another title game after breaking both bones in his right leg making a tackle during a district win over Leonard.

“I didn’t know how long it took or what it would do in the long term,” Rigsby said. “They said six months and I’m hopeful to be back to full strength soon.”

He had 38 tackles, six for a loss, with four pass break-ups and a forced fumble in seven games and was still named second-team all-district.

He also was contributing on offense and had 23 carries for 198 yards and five touchdowns when his year ended and it is on that side of the ball where he will begin his collegiate career.

“They were the only ones interested in me for offense,” Rigsby said. “I’ll be the slotback in their Navy-based offense.”

It was bittersweet to see the Tigers advance back to the Class 3A Division II title game and end as the runner-up with a 15-1 record after a 49-35 loss to Franklin in a contest that was tied at 35 heading to the fourth quarter.

“Both my older brothers won titles their senior year, so they told me if I didn’t win I was the worst brother,” Rigsby said with a smile. “I wish I could have been out there instead of on the sideline doing what I could to help.”

As a junior, Rigsby was an honorable mention all-state selection and first-team all-district linebacker as Gunter reached the state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Canadian and finishing 13-2.

He had 119 tackles (62 solos), seven for a loss, with two sacks, forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles and picked off two passes, returning one for a score.

Friends University went 1-9 this past season and 1-8 in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Falcons went 2-6 in an abbreviated 2020 campaign and 3-7 in 2019. The program’s last winning record was in 2016.

“They offered me after I broke my leg so I appreciated they were putting their trust in me,” Rigsby said.

Lemons led the Tigers in receiving for the second straight year, totaling 34 catches for 609 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season and was a first-team all-district selection on both sides of the ball.

In the state title game, Lemons had three catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns while a third TD catch on a Hail Mary as the first half ended was wiped out by penalty.

On defense, he finished the season with 34 tackles, four interceptions, 13 pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.

During his junior year, Lemons was honorable mention all-state and first-team all-district at wide receiver and a first-team all-district choice at cornerback.

He had 51 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns while on defense he picked off 11 passes and returned three of them for TDs.

“Once I got into junior year, I thought it might be possible to get into college football,” Lemons said. “It’s every kid’s dream to do that. I’ve always said I’d go as a wide receiver.”

Stephen F. Austin went 8-4 overall, including a 28-22 loss against Texas Tech, and 6-2 in the Western Athletic Conference and lost 35-28 in overtime against Incarnate Word in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

It was the program’s first playoff appearance since 2014.

“I loved their coaching staff. It’s a program on the rise that’s got a chance to win a national championship,” Lemons said.