Girls Basketball Roundup — Denison stays in hunt for last playoff spot

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets remained tied for the final playoff spot after a 31-26 victory against Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action at Denison.

The Lady Jackets (19-11, 4-8) went into the match-up tied with Rock Hill (11-16, 3-9), Lovejoy and The Colony for fourth place.

Now, with two games remaining, Denison will host Lovejoy on Friday in another crucial contest before playing at The Colony to end the regular season on Tuesday.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 78, Anna 64

In Anna, Bailey Henderson hit six three-pointers and finished with 30 points as fourth-place Van Alstyne beat sixth-place Anna in district action.

Kaelyn Miller scored 19 points, Lanie Thorpe added 15 points and Kelsie Adams chipped in 11 points for Van Alstyne (17-13, 5-5), which stayed tied with Melissa in the standings.

The Lady Panthers host Melissa on Friday night.

Anna (16-16, 3-8) was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 56, Valley View 22

In Valley View, Olivia Hildebrand scored 12 points as second-place Whitesboro defeated Valley View in district action.

Allison Muntz added 11 points, Skyler Brannan and A’niyah Shaw chipped in nine points apiece and Libby Langford totaled seven points for Whitesboro (25-7, 11-1), which plays at Boyd on Friday.

Valley View (12-14, 4-8) was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.

S&S at Callisburg, 6 p.m.

District 11-3A

Gunter 67, Howe 15

In Gunter, Alyssa Tarpley scored 20 points as the district co-leading Lady Tigers defeated Howe.

Lindsay Esnard added 16 points, Blakely Esnard chipped in 14 points and Kinley Johnson had 10 points for Gunter (23-8, 11-1), which is tied with Pottsboro atop the standings.

The Lady Tigers travel to Leonard on Friday.

Kendall Griffin scored six points for Howe (9-22, 3-9), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday.

Whitewright 47, Bells 40

In Bells, Natalie Alexander scored 21 points as Whitewright beat Bells to pull the two even in third place with two games remaining.

Whitewright (23-7, 8-4) will host Bonham on Friday night.

Bells (20-12, 8-4) travels to second-place Pottsboro on Friday.

Pottsboro 41, Bonham 9

In Bonham, the district co-leading Lady Cardinals earned a victory against Bonham.

Pottsboro (28-4, 11-1), which remained tied with Gunter atop the standings, host third-place Bells on Friday night.

Bonham (5-27, 0-12), travels to Whitewright on Friday.

District 13-2A

Lindsay 59, Tioga 27

In Lindsay, the fifth-place Lady Bulldogs suffered a district loss against fourth-place Lindsay.

Tioga (12-20, 2-7) will host third-place Era on Friday night.

Lindsay (12-17, 5-5), clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Era 59, Collinsville 27

In Era, the Lady Pirates suffered a district loss against third-place Era.

Collinsville (9-20, 2-9) has the district bye on Friday before hosting Tioga on Tuesday night to close out the regular season.

Era (20-10, 7-3) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 45, Celeste 26

In Tom Bean, Emma Lowing had 16 points — including the 1,000th of her career — as third-place Tom Bean defeated Celeste in district action.

Laramie Worley added 12 points and Taylor Brown chipped in 11 points for Tom Bean (13-17, 6-4), which is tied with Bland in the standings.

The Lady Tomcats will clinch a playoff spot with a victory at fifth-place Trenton on Friday night.

Samara Buckley scored 11 points for Celeste (8-16, 1-10).

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 40, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 27

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd scored 13 points as Texoma Christian moved into first place with a victory over Fort Worth Covenant Classical in district action.

Kylee Ryeczyk added 11 points and Nealee Russell chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (7-11, 3-1), which was scheduled to play at Covenant Classical on Wednesday night.