Denison dozen are ready for the next step

Buoyed by a large contingent of football players that was balanced evenly between both sides of the ball as well as one of the best track athletes in the state, Denison had a dozen students celebrate their signings and the potential for their future competition.

After earning a bronze medal in the long jump at the 5A state track meet as a junior, Faith Shaw heads into her final season having signed with UT-Arlington.

“I had some good talks with a lot of coaches,” Shaw said about choosing the Division I Mavericks over Sam Houston State. “It was a good pick. I went with what felt right for me, where I felt most comfortable.”

She was the District 10-5A champ, the 9-5A/10-5A area champ and then captured the Class 5A Region II title to advance to state last spring.

Shaw was in sixth place heading into the final round and she cleared 18 feet, eight inches to get third place by a half inch and reach the podium.

“I want to go back and not let my nerves get to me,” Shaw said. “This time I plan to be focused and not as nervous.”

The first steps towards that goal come in two weeks with the first meet of the spring.

Eight Yellow Jackets, many of them three-year starters, signed following a second straight appearance in the football playoffs and a 7-4 record.

Linebacker William Wallis was able to snag a late Division I offer from Idaho State University, which dipped back into Texoma after signing Sherman running back Benji Omayebu last year.

“He definitely talked the school up and there were plenty of good things about it,” Wallis said.

He was originally choosing between Division III champion Mary Hardin-Baylor, Navarro and Tyler Junior College. But the opportunity at Idaho State was too good to pass up for the three-year starter and first-team all-district selection who totaled 144 tackles, 12 for a loss, with six and a half sacks.

“I’m definitely excited to get up there and get to work,” Wallis said. “I told myself as a sophomore I’d be here but it’s all about making it happen and taking advantage of the opportunity when you can.”

The headliner on offense was quarterback Caleb Heavner, who chose Fort Hayes State University over East Central and Arkansas Tech.

“(QB) Coach (Austin) Zoda, he came and did a home visit with me and something felt different. I took the official visit and knew that was the place to be,” Heavner said about the Division II program that went 5-6 last season. “I’m pretty confident in my ability to compete. Whether I sit a couple seasons or can play right away, as long as I work hard then things will work out.”

The three-year starter leaves Denison as its all-time leader in passing yards (4,224) and completions (356) and second in passing TDs (37).

“Breaking the career passing record was a really cool thing,” Heavner said. “Now I’m ready for the next opportunity.”

As a senior he was 152-of-224 passing for 1,799 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions and 91 carries for 196 yards and 5 TDs and was second-team all-district. During his junior year he completed 99-of-167 attempts for 1,172 yards with 11 TDs and six INTs while running 80 times for 320 yards and four scores and as a sophomore he was 95-of-154 passing for 1,263 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions with 102 carries for 459 yards and four touchdowns.

A pair of Yellow Jackets are headed to Texas Wesleyan as wide receiver Trey Rhodes and defensive tackle Xzavier Washington both picked the NAIA program that went 7-3 this past season and 7-2 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Washington was second-team all-district after 30 tackles, two and a half sacks and three forced fumbles and has spent most of his three varsity seasons rotating on what has been a deep defensive line.

“At first it was hard but by the middle of the season, it was something where you’re like – I’m going to do my thing on the number of plays I get,” Washington said. “Whatever shows up in practice shows up in the game.”

Rhodes, a three-year starter, chose Texas Wesleyan over Cisco College.

“They were my first offer last summer and they made me feel like part of the family,” Rhodes said.

As a senior he totaled 23 catches for 338 yards and four touchdowns and was honorable mention all-district. Rhodes finished with eight receptions for 115 yards and three TDs as a junior after three catches for 65 yards and a score as a sophomore.

Also a four-year varsity basketball player, he had to weigh his options about continuing to play on the court.

“That was a big decision for me to where I chose football,” Rhodes said. “They said there’s a chance I could try out for the basketball team so it might work out to where I can do both.”

Tight end Jaren Hendricks was a first-team all-district selection despite just 12 catches for 123 yards because of his work as a blocker. His all-around game led him to sign with East Central over Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas Tech.

“They offered me going into senior year and it was about trusting the process,” Hendricks said. “I did my part and tried to win ball games. There’s not a lot of passes when you’re blocking for a Notre Dame running back.”

Hendricks said that ECU sees him filling a role as an H-back but also could factor into snaps at slot receiver.

Both of Denison’s corner backs are headed to Division II programs as Jalik Lewis signed with the University of Central Oklahoma and De’Teaurean Johnson signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Lewis was originally committed to Abilene Christian but a coaching change at the Division I school forced him to re-evaluate his options, which also included East Central and Southeastern.

“The coaching staff that was at Abilene Christian went to UCO and they were open with me about what was happening,” Lewis said. “They still wanted me and I really wanted to be with that coaching staff.”

A three-year starter, Lewis had 32 tackles, 11 pass break-ups, two interceptions and was named second-team all-district.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now, to see everybody’s name get called,” Lewis said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Johnson was an all-district selection at linebacker as a junior but moved to corner for his final season. He totaled 32 tackles, five pass break-ups and earned second-team all-district accolades.

“At first I thought it wasn’t going to go well but I was able to make it my position,” Johnson said. “I feel comfortable at whatever position they might want me.”

He chose the Storm over Fort Hayes State.

“The coaching staff, how much they talked to me and our connection, that’s how I knew,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t worried because I put in in the Good Lord’s hands.”

Wide receiver Dylan DeHorney is headed to Cisco College after he had 45 catches for 387 yards and four TDs, a rushing touchdown and was honorable mention all-district.

They join a pair of teammates who previously signed in December: running back Jadarian Price with Notre Dame and offensive lineman Dameon Smallwood with North Texas.

There was also a softball signing as outfielder Katelynn Martinez is headed to Missouri Valley College.

She chose the NAIA program, which went 18-28 last season, despite the distance from Denison.

“Honestly I was a little surprised about that. Just being there for five hours, I made a lot of friends on the team and had a great connection,” Martinez said. “I thought it would be a place in Texas but this is good for me.”

Last spring she hit .306 with a .442 on-base percentage, five doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, scored 14 runs and stole eight bases.

Martinez and the Lady Jackets open the season in two weeks trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

“It’s kind of emotional. It’s the last year with my team, my family.”

And to round out the celebration were two cheer signings as Tenley Powell is headed to McPherson College and Blayn Hubert chose East Central University.