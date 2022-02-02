Boys Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro rolls; VA, Howe, TCS all win in OT

Herald Democrat

VALLEY VIEW — Torran Naglestad had 20 points, four rebounds and four assists as second-place Whitesboro defeated Valley View, 59-34, in District 10-3A action.

Jake Hermes totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Kason Williams added 11 points, Max Hinsley chipped in seven points and five rebounds and Mac Harper contributed six points and six rebounds for Whitesboro (20-7, 8-2), which travels to fourth-place Boyd on Friday night.

Callisburg 46, S&S 41

In Callisburg, Dylan Ridenour scored 20 points during S&S’ loss against Callisburg in 10-3A action.

The Rams (10-15, 3-7) are now tied with Callisburg (16-12, 3-7) for sixth in the standings.

S&S will host Paradise on Friday.

District 10-5A

The Colony 72, Sherman 52

In The Colony, Kasai Burton scored 17 points during Sherman’s district loss against third-place The Colony.

Jordan Molina added 10 points, Vonte Sanders chipped in eight points and Vontrelle Sanders totaled seven points for Sherman (13-16, 3-7), which hosts Wylie East on Friday.

Grayson Ryan had 18 points for The Colony (14-13, 7-3).

Prosper Rock Hill 86, Denison 39

In Denison, Braylen Gentry had six points during Denison’s loss against second-place Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Dameon Smallwood, Corey Roberts and Trey Rhodes each scored five points for Denison (0-23, 0-10), which hosts first-place Lovejoy on Friday night.

Ant Williams scored 24 points for Prosper Rock Hill (17-11, 8-2).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 71, Anna 62, OT

In Anna, the first-place Panthers clinched a playoff spot by rallying for an overtime win against fourth-place Anna in district action.

Van Alstyne (23-5, 8-0) was down by 12 heading to the fourth quarter before extending the game against the Anna (17-12, 5-4).

The Panthers will host second-place Melissa on Friday night.

District 11-3A

Howe 33, Gunter 30, OT

In Gunter, Austin Haley’s buzzer-beater in overtime lifted third-place Howe past sixth-place Gunter in district action.

Haley finished with nine points for the Bulldogs (11-8, 6-4), who gained sole possession of third place.

Howe will host Blue Ridge, which is a game back in the standings, on Friday night.

Gunter (19-9, 4-6), which dropped a game behind Blue Ridge and Pottsboro in a chase for the final playoff spot, travels to first-place Leonard on Friday.

Bells 60, Whitewright 32

In Bells, Bo Baker scored 30 points as second-place Bells earned a victory over Whitewright.

Bells (21-5, 8-2) travels to fourth-place Pottsboro and will clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

Whitewright (4-19, 1-9) will host Bonham on Friday.

Pottsboro 40, Bonham 28

In Bonham, fourth-place Pottsboro came away with a district victory over Bonham.

Pottsboro (16-13, 5-5), which is tied with Blue Ridge for the final playoff spot, hosts second-place Bells on Friday night.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 41, Era 39, OT

In Era, Nathen Bocanegra hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime as third-place Collinsville beat fifth-place Era in district action.

Carter Scott had 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists, Landon Carpenter added eight points and Bocanegra and Logan Jenkins chipped in five points apiece for Collinsville (10-16, 5-4), which is tied with Tioga in the standings.

The Pirates have the district bye on Friday before hosting Tioga on Tuesday night.

Lindsay 58, Tioga 46

In Lindsay, third-place Tioga suffered a loss against second-place Lindsay in district action.

Tioga (12-13, 5-4), which is tied with Collinsville for third place, hosts Era on Friday night.

Lindsay (13-12, 8-1) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 14-2A

Celeste 59, Tom Bean 45

In Tom Bean, the Tomcats suffered a district loss against second-place Celeste.

Tom Bean (4-19, 1-7) travels to Trenton on Friday night.

Celeste (19-7, 7-2) will clinch a playoff spot with its next victory.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 55, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 50, OT

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett scored 21 points as Texoma Christian outlasted Fort Worth Covenant Classical in overtime for sole possession of first place and to clinch a playoff spot.

Carson Russell added 13 points and Cody Keller chipped in 10 points for Texoma Christian (14-6, 4-0), which was scheduled to play at Fort Covenant Classic on Wednesday night.