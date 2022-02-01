Swoopes breaks her own West Texas A&M mark in weight throw

Herald Democrat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whitewright native and West Texas A&M senior Zada Swoopes opened her indoor track season by breaking her own school record in the weight throw at the University of New Mexico Team Open.

She placed third with a mark of 58 feet, 10 inches to surpass her previous best of 56 feet, 11 and a quarter inches set two years ago. She also was third in the shot put, with a toss of 52 feet, nine and a quarter inches for the third-best mark in school history.

Swoopes, who is the defending Division II shot put national champion, now holds the top nine spots in school history in the shot put and has seven of the top nine records in the weight throw, including the top four.