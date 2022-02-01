Lady Yellow Jackets pull away for soccer win over Lady Bearcats

Herald Democrat

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 victory over the Sherman Lady Bearcats in District 10-5A soccer action at Sherman High School.

Denison (10-2-2, 2-1) took a 2-0 advantage less than eight minutes into the match before Sherman (3-6-1, 0-3) got a goal from Brandy Moran off an assist by Emma Ford with 13 minutes remaining in the first half for a 2-1 margin at the break.

The Lady Jackets took a 4-1 lead after a pair of goals in the first seven minutes of the second half and closed out the scoring nearly midway through the frame.

Denison is scheduled to host McKinney North on Friday while Sherman is slated to travel to Lovejoy on Friday.