College Basketball Roundup — Austin College teams lose at home

Natalie McCoy had 18 points and eight assists for Austin College but Texas Lutheran came away with a 62-57 victory over the ‘Roos in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gymnasium.

Kacie West added 12 points and Gunter native Sarah Putnicki totaled 11 points, four steals and three assists for Austin College (6-11, 5-4), which plays at Trinity on Friday night.

Jayla Santa Maria scored 23 points for Texas Lutheran (11-6, 8-1).

Men

SCAC

Texas Lutheran 83, Austin College 79, OT

Jaylyn Cleamons had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Austin College but Texas Lutheran pulled out an 83-79 overtime victory against the ‘Roos in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gymnasium.

Chase Antosca scored 18 points, Jason Jones totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds and Chanston Goodman and Rex King each chipped in nine points for Austin College (5-13, 2-7), which plays at Trinity on Friday.

Xavier Phillips scored 25 points for Texas Lutheran (6-11, 4-5).