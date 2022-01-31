Storm women’s hoops uses strong defensive effort against East Central

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had its best defensive effort against a Division II opponent this season and Kamryn Cantwell had 17 points and six rebounds as the Storm beat East Central, 66-40, in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Lauren Beason added 12 points and six rebounds, Chandler Kemp totaled nine points, six rebounds and five assists, Kentoya Woods scored nine points and Briley Moon grabbed seven rebounds for Southeastern (9-10, 7-6), which plays at East Central on Thursday night.