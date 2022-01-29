Soccer Roundup — Yellow Jackets earn extra point with shootout win

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — The Denison Yellow Jackets played the Princeton Panthers to a scoreless tie and then earned the extra point by taking the shootout, 5-4, in District 10-5A action.

Denison (3-5-3, 0-1-1) will host rival Sherman at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Munson Stadium.

Princeton (5-2-3, 0-1-1) fell into a sixth-place tie with The Colony in the standings after coming away with the lone point.

McKinney North 2, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against McKinney North in 10-5A action.

Sherman (4-4-2, 0-2) played McKinney North (5-3-1, 2-0) even until the Bulldogs got on the board 14 minutes into the second half and then added an insurance goal three minutes later.

The Bearcats travel to rival Denison at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Munson Stadium.

Girls

District 10-5A

McKinney North 4, Sherman 1

In McKinney, Riley Tillotson had a goal during the Lady Bearcats’ loss against McKinney North in district action.

Kaley Wuestenfeld assisted on Tillotson’s goal with 13 minutes remaining to make it a 3-1 deficit.

Sherman (3-5-1, 0-2) will host rival Denison at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Sherman High School.

McKinney North (7-3, 2-0), which is tied with Lovejoy and Prosper Rock Hill in first place, had a 3-0 lead at half-time.